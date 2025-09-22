Local Farmers Invited to Join a New Research Project

A new research project is seeking to hear from farmers on the challenges of dealing with interlinked crises – ensuring food security, overcoming economic uncertainty, building community resilience, and tackling the ecological and climate emergency.

Researcher, Bethan John, is running a series of free storytelling and filmmaking workshops to explore these themes in a friendly and welcoming space. By joining the project, participants could get the opportunity to create a community-made film or series of films that capture farmers’ real-life experiences.

Bethan grew up in a rural farming community near Carmarthen and now lives in North Pembrokeshire. She’s spent her career capturing the stories of communities and the complex social, cultural, economic and political issues that they face, while trying to navigate and adapt to the ecological and climate crisis.

“There is so much expertise within the rural communities where I live”, said Bethan. “One of the aims of this project is to capture and value this knowledge, while exploring a diversity of views and experiences.”

The workshops will be made up of a small group and they will be facilitated bilingually. The group will be guided through a variety of activities that will generate ideas and discussions, while being trained in storytelling and filmmaking skills. No prior experience is needed, as participants will receive full training during the workshops.

“There’s a wealth of academic research that demonstrates the importance of storytelling and creative expression, as a way of reflecting on and engaging with complex issues that can help solve real-world problems”, said Bethan.

The workshops will be held in Bancyfelin Village Hall on October 1st from 5.30pm-8.30pm and Crymych Market Hall on October 2nd from 5.30pm-8.30pm. If you are a farmer or from a farming background and interested in getting involved, please contact Bethan for more information: bsj3@aber.ac.uk

If you are interested in participating but can’t make it to the locations or dates stated above, get in touch with Bethan as additional workshops can be organised if there is demand.

This project is a collaboration between the Aberystwyth University, Cardiff University, Centre for Alternative Technology, and is funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).