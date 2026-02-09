Ashmole & Co Look for Future Accountants

Ashmole & Co is delighted to announce the launch of its Accountancy Apprenticeship Scheme for 2026.

One of the largest accountancy firms in south Wales begins the search for new Trainee Accountants ahead of National Apprenticeship week which starts on Monday, 9 February. It is a week-long celebration that brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make.

Those interested in training with Ashmole & Co can be school, college or university graduates. The firm will accept applications from those currently studying for their GCSEs, A Levels or Degree. Anyone who is looking for a new career in accountancy and those looking to do an internship during their degree studies are also encouraged to apply.

Ben Jones was one of three trainees that joined the Ashmole & Co team last year as part of the apprenticeship scheme. Ben started in the Llandeilo office in Carmarthenshire after obtaining his A Levels locally at Ysgol Bro Dinefwr. He had previously worked in the office during his school holidays to see if it was the right career path for him. Ben, who is Welsh speaking from Llangadog, has already passed two AAT Level Two exams since starting full time last September as he attends Coleg Sir Gar in Carmarthen one day a week.

Vinal Patel, is one of Ashmole & Co’s newest Partners. He joined Ashmole & Co as a trainee, straight from school, in 2002. He said,

“The majority of the Partners at Ashmole & Co did their training with the firm. We strongly believe it is important as a profession that we help to train the next generation of accountants. I joined Ashmole & Co as a trainee and progressed within the firm. Our apprenticeship scheme will give you the practical skills and qualifications to eventually become a fully qualified accountant. You will also be given the opportunity to experience a wide variety of client work and specialisms.”

Those joining the Ashmole & Co Apprenticeship Scheme straight from school will start on the AAT path to qualifications and those joining as college / university graduates will usually start on the ACCA qualification route.

The job description for the trainees includes:

Ensuring all clients are provided with an excellent service, meeting their deadlines, and supporting day to day queries that clients may have.

Working as part of a team processing clients’ accounts, tax returns, VAT returns and company secretary duties.

With the support of colleagues, you will ensure the smooth running of clients’ accounting systems.

The successful candidates will be offered a fully-funded training package in addition to Ashmole & Co’s basic salary. They will be given a permanent contract and be expected to work full time. For full details and the job description please visit the apprenticeship section of the website: www.ashmole.co.uk/english/about-us/ashmole-apprenticeships/ and email your cv to: ashmolehr@ashmole.co.uk

Ceri Llwyd, Partner in the Llandeilo and Llandovery Ashmole & Co offices, said,

“We are a local business and our commitment to sourcing local talent stems from our belief that the success of our business is closely tied to the well-being of the community around us. By hiring locally, we can help build a more robust and resilient economy.”

Featured image: Ben Jones, Ashmole & Co’s newest trainees inside the Llandeilo office in Carmarthenshire.