Ashmole & Co Bowled Over to Sponsor Local Cricket Player

Ashmole & Co Ammanford are delighted to sponsor local cricket player, Owen Davies, as he heads to South Africa later this week.

Owen lives in Ammanford and plays for Ammanford Cricket Club. He has been selected for the South Wales Cricket Association’s 100th anniversary tour to South Africa.

The landmark tour represents a century of organised league cricket across south Wales – built on dedication, volunteerism, community spirit and a shared love of the game.

Laura Craddock, Partner with Ashmole & Co in Ammanford said,

“It is a pleasure to be able to sponsor Owen for his upcoming tour of South Africa. It is a fantastic achievement to be picked to represent his team abroad. As a local business we are always happy to support local sports teams and individuals to help them achieve their goals.”

Owen is currently studying his Masters in finance and financial technology at Cardiff University and has previously done work experience with Ashmole & Co in the Ammanford office during his summer holidays.

Owen said,

“I am so grateful to Ashmole & Co for supporting me. Without sponsorship it would have been impossible for the team to even dream of heading to South Africa to play cricket.”

Neil Hobbs, Honorary Chair of the South Wales Cricket Club said,