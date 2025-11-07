Ashmole & Co Partner Goes the Extra Mile for Charity

One member of staff at Ashmole & Co will be running 12km per day, for seven days in a row, next week to help raise funds for the accountancy firm’s charity of the year – Cardiac Risk in the Young [CRY].

Jim Cornock, a Partner with the accountancy firm, will be running every day from the 8th to 16th November, to raise awareness of the 12 young people who die each week from young sudden cardiac death.

Thankfully Jim is not a newcomer to running! Last year he ran three marathons to raise money to help raise funds for Tenovus Cancer Care Charity and he recently completed the Tenby Ironman challenge – for the second time!

Jim has worked for Ashmole & Co for 31 years and became a partner in the Ammanford office in 2004. He works out of the Haverfordwest, Ammanford, Llandeilo and Llandovery Ashmole & Co offices. Jim enjoys all aspects of his role as business adviser, particularly the satisfaction of helping clients achieve their goals.

“I am always open to new challenges when it comes to running,” Jim said, “I’m happy to do what I can to raise funds and awareness. Some of our staff are aware of CRY and its heart screening programme. Certainly in Pembrokeshire we are very aware of the Dean Mason Memorial fund, which raises awareness and money for CRY across west Wales. We hope our clients and friends will help us to raise funds and support for the screening programme here in Wales.”

Staff throughout Ashmole & Co’s 13 offices will be taking part in a variety of challenges to help raise funds during CRY’s awareness raising week. Those working in the Llandeilo and Llandovery offices will be completing 12 half marathons over the course of the week between them! Staff in the Ammanford, Swansea, Neath, Haverfordwest and Abergavenny offices will be walking during their lunchbreak to get to a total of 12 miles at the end of the week. Staff in the Carmarthen office will hold a baking competition on Monday, 10 November with Jim Cornock kindly agreeing to be the judge, inbetween runs!

Every week in the UK at least 12 young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions. Since its formation in 1995, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) has been working to reduce the frequency of young sudden cardiac death (YSCD). CRY supports young people diagnosed with potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions and offers bereavement support to families affected by YSCD.

CRY promotes and develops heart screening programmes and funds medical research. CRY publishes and distributes medical information written by leading cardiologists for the general public. CRY also funds specialist referral, screening and cardiac pathology services at leading UK hospitals. For more information about CRY’s services please visit the website: www.c-r-y.org.uk or to register interest for a cardiac screening near you, visit: www.testmyheart.org.uk