New Wildflower Habitat Created for Denbighshire Wildflower Week

Rhyl primary pupils have helped celebrate the return of an annual biodiversity campaign.

Ysgol Llywelyn pupils linked up with Denbighshire County Council’s Biodiversity team to help set the scene for the 2026 Wildflower Week starting this May half term.

The youngsters worked alongside the officers to create a new wildflower meadow area at the school to help them learn about the benefits these habitats bring to nature, the theme of the upcoming main Denbighshire Wildflower Week.

Early this year pupils also planted with the Biodiversity and Countryside Service team over 700 trees of varied species at the school grounds. This work was funded by the UK Government through the 2025/26 UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has granted Denbighshire County Council £278,600 for nature recovery works across the county.

Now the pupils have created a new wildflower habitat which includes wildflower species wild carrot, oxeye daisy, cat’s-ear, red campion, selfheal, knapweed, Meadow buttercup, common bird’s-foot trefoil, and bladder campion

The area will help provide support to local pollinators such as bees and also provide an additional outdoor area at the school to learn about nature.

Denbighshire County Council’s tree nursery at St Asaph and the Woodland Skills Centre at Bodfari provided the wildflowers for planting.

Biodiversity Officer, Ellie Wainwright, said:

“It was great to return to Ysgol Llywelyn following working with the pupils to plant all the trees. The school is really passionate about supporting nature and this latest project to create the meadow will help create a great habitat for all animals and plants around the school grounds.”

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport said: