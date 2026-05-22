ScoutsCymru Secures Funding to Support Work with Young Carers

ScoutsCymru has secured funding from the Quilter Foundation to support a new project focused on better understanding the experiences of young carers in Wales and helping shape more flexible and inclusive opportunities within Scouting.

The work will be led by ScoutsCymru, with input and support from Carers Trust Wales, and

has grown directly from conversations with young carers at the Young Carers Festival, where young people shared honest insights into the realities of balancing caring responsibilities with everyday life.

The funding will enable ScoutsCymru to run engagement sessions with young carers across Wales, offering opportunities for young people to spend time outdoors, try new activities, build friendships and help shape how Scouting can better support young carers in ways that work around their lives and responsibilities. With support from Carers Trust Wales, sessions will take place with young carers and partner organisations with activities and discussions designed around the needs of young people themselves.

The project will also support volunteers and staff to better understand the experiences of young carers and help create more welcoming, accessible and flexible opportunities across Scouting in Wales.

Kerrie Gemmill, CEO at ScoutsCymru said:

“There are around 22,000 young people under the age of 25 who are young carers or young adult carers in Wales, and too often, young carers miss out on opportunities simply because life looks different for them. What really struck us during early conversations was how much young people valued simple opportunities to spend time with others, try new experiences and just enjoy being young. “Although we know some young carers are part of scouting, this project is about listening properly, learning from young carers themselves and making sure Scouting in Wales is shaped in ways that are welcoming, realistic and supportive for them.”

As part of the engagement work, ScoutsCymru also hopes to bring young carers together for a final co-design session at one of its campsites, where young people, volunteers and staff will work together to shape future guidance and approaches based on what has been learned during the project.