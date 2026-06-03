Young Welsh Photographer Triumphs in Food Photography Awards

Hollie Williams, 11, has triumphed for a second-year running at the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® – the biggest global celebration of food photography.

Hollie’s image was awarded 3rd place in the Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 12 and under category, which is judged by the famous chef himself. Her commendation was announced by renowned chef and food writer Gennaro Contaldo at the Mall Galleries, London, on Tuesday 2 June at an awards evening gathering stars of the food and arts worlds.

Hollie’s successful photo, entitled ‘Spaghetti Waterfall’, captures steaming pasta.

“My grandad cooked the pasta and raised it from the saucepan with a pasta ladle,” says Hollie. “I put a black board behind so the steam would show when lit from behind with a Canon Speedlight. I used a white reflector to light the shadow area.”

This is the second time Hollie has been a finalist, having reached the finals last year alongside her Caerphilly grandfather, Harry, who was also a finalist in one of the competition’s other 26 categories. It is Hollie’s grandfather, Harry, who has been teaching Hollie photography for the last 3 years.

“It gives me immense pleasure in nourishing her interest in photography, as she seems to be very creative,” says Mr Williams. “She started her photography journey aged nine – the same age I started.”

Nearly 9,000 entries from over 50 countries around the world were submitted for this year’s competition. A free-to-enter exhibition of all 203 finalist images, including Hollie’s, will premiere at the Mall Galleries, London, running from Wednesday 3 June to Sunday 7 June.

To see the online gallery of all the 2026 finalists, visit www.worldfoodphotographyawards.com

Entries for the 2027 edition of the competition will open later this year in September.