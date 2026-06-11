Countryside Alliance Awards 2026 – Welsh Champions Announced!

On Tuesday (9 June), Countryside Alliance Wales held its annual Welsh ‘Rural Oscars’ awards ceremony, where several rural businesses from Wales were crowned champions.

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 19th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Thousands of nominations from around the country were judged by a judging panel and a public vote, with the finalists being honoured at the Welsh finalists’ awards ceremony at the Senedd.

The awards were hosted by Rachel Evans, director of the Countryside Alliance Wales, and presented by Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd MS.

The winner of each category will go on to represent Wales in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in July, competing against other finalists from Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.

Rachel Evans said:

“This evening we celebrate our rural communities and the role that you, the finalists, play in keeping them together. Your continuing promotion and defence of Welsh produce, skills and rural life deserves all the credit it gets and the Countryside Alliance is proud to be honouring a group of people who are passionate about their countryside and passionate about providing quality goods, services and employment to rural communities and beyond. You are the best of the best, you are already winners by reaching this final and we applaud you for being just you.”

Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said:

“It’s a real privilege to be part of this event and celebrate the successes and hard work of all the wonderful nominees. We are committed to supporting rural communities, championing rural businesses and strengthening our rural economy in Wales. Industry awards, like those being awarded by the Countryside Alliance, are vital in supporting Welsh food businesses and make a real difference to sales success. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners – Llongyfarchiadau.”

The Welsh winners of the 2026 Countryside Alliance Awards are:

BUTCHER

Champion – Douglas Willis, Llanyravon

A third generation family business whose reputation has been built on quality, trust and an unwavering commitment to provenance for more than 80 years. From the very beginning, Douglas Willis believed customers deserved to know where their food came from and how it was produced — values that remain at the heart of the business today. As both farmers and butchers, the Willis family understands that the journey of producing exceptional meat begins long before it reaches the counter. Their own family farm in the Usk Valley, still operating today, was originally purchased to guarantee the quality and welfare standards Douglas Willis demanded. The business continues to work closely with trusted Welsh producers who share those same principles, sourcing Welsh PGI beef and lamb, Welsh pork and locally produced charcuterie with clear provenance and full traceability. Every carcass and primal cut is prepared on-site by skilled traditional butchers, with strict quality specifications to ensure outstanding flavour, texture and consistency. Alongside producing their own burgers, sausages and value-added products, Douglas Willis also champions nose-to-tail butchery to reduce waste and preserve traditional skills. By combining heritage, sustainability, local sourcing and true farm-to-fork values, Douglas Willis continues to set the standard for quality butchery while remaining a trusted and valued part of the local community.

Runner Up – WJ George Butchers & the Delipot, Talgarth

Originally established as a butcher’s over 135 years ago, this business still remains in the family to this very day. George’s is renowned for the quality of its meat and skilled staff with customers travelling from far and wide. Their beef comes from Talybont on Usk, Lamb handpicked from the local markets and pork from Builth Wells. Four times a year they receive pork from St Fagans museum just down the road from here. They also run a small abattoir; one of the very few local abattoirs left in Wales. Having an onsite abattoir has significant challenges but significant benefits too. It is hard to keep the wheel turning on times but by maintaining the facility it gives this butchers shop a firm footing on promoting low food miles. Everything is produced on site from award winning pies and sausages to ready meals which are available in their delicatessen, The Delipot with counters brimming with fresh produce. Farming has an excellent ambassador in WJ George butchers of Talgarth.

LOCAL FOOD AND DRINK

Champion – Blaenafon Cheddar Company, Blaenavon

More than simply a dairy, it is a celebration of Welsh heritage, craftsmanship and community spirit. From their award-winning artisan cheeses that are recognised as Welsh and International champions — to the locally sourced ingredients that tell the story of Wales in every bite, Blaenavon Cheddar takes people on a journey full of flavour whilst celebrating the towns culture and heritage. Susan Fiander-Woodhouse had a vision to create more than a shop. Today, The Blaenavon Cheddar Company is an accredited Visit Wales tourist attraction, welcoming visitors from near and far to experience cheese-making, tastings and the very best of Welsh produce. Their cheeses are handmade on site in a 5-star dairy and matured in the ancient cellars of the historic Lion Hotel, beautifully connecting the business to the town’s proud heritage. Despite many, many challenges, out of her control, Susan’s determination, resilience and passion have kept this remarkable business thriving. Through hard work and innovative development ideas, she has not only secured a future for her family business, but has also helped keep Blaenavon proudly on the Welsh food tourism map.

Runner Up – Bragdy Cybi, Holyhead

A genuine rural family business committed to their Welsh identity. Daniel and Bethan produce their own craft beer using local ingredients, including seaweed and hand-harvested wild hops for their special brew at Bragdy Cybi. They proudly support Welsh independent producers through the guest drinks selections and host many local clubs and associations. From a monthly Book Club and Sunday Cheese Club to Meet the Brewer evenings for local groups, Bragdi Cybi bring people together – the community has always been at the heart of everything they do. Rooted in Holyhead and the wider Anglesey community, they are incredibly proud to create a welcoming bilingual space where people can come together, celebrate our culture, and support local talent.

PUB

Champion – Tafarn Sinc, Rosebush

This is a community enterprise that was born from a very special couple’s retirement. With no mortgage availability for a pub made from corrugated zinc sheeting, a peer to peer investment scheme began their financial journey to ownership and now with over 600 shareholders from all over the world, Tafarn Sinc has been re-born. Its aim was to serve the needs of the locals and isolated farming families by providing a high-standard facility open to every member of the Pembrokeshire community – and beyond. This is a welcoming vibrant place for all serving local food with very low food miles, essential to the community and is truly a beating heart for the locals. The old railway platform in the garden is the perfect stage for the outdoor choir competition and local groups and organisations are dependant on the pub to hold their meetings and fundraisers, keeping people socially active, so very important in rural communities like this. This busy community pub has excelled to be crowned this year’s Welsh champions.

Runner Up – The Butchers Arms, Pontsticill

A passionate restoration of what a true Welsh village pub should be. Since taking over in late 2023, the vision has been clear: to create a warm, welcoming community hub rooted in Pontsticill, where local people feel a sense of ownership and visitors experience genuine Welsh hospitality at its very best. At the heart of The Butchers Arms is a deep commitment to local sourcing and sustainability. The menu proudly showcases Welsh produce, with beef sourced from Brecon, lamb from Maesteg and fresh seasonal ingredients celebrating the rich food culture of rural Wales. The development of their new steakhouse concept further strengthens this commitment as Andrew and the team set to make this the very best for destination dining. What makes The Butchers Arms unique is its remarkable journey towards sustainability. This 300-year-old stone pub is being transformed into one of the UK’s first off-grid pub, restaurant and accommodation venues. Through solar energy, battery storage, improved insulation and low-impact operations, the business is working towards Net Zero by 2028 while protecting the landscape that surrounds it.

RURAL ENTERPRISE

Champion – Welsh Organic Tannery, Henllan Amgoed

This business is a remarkable example of innovation, sustainability and resilience within the rural economy. Established with a vision to help farmers generate greater value from their livestock, the business has transformed what was once considered a waste product into luxurious, organically tanned sheepskin and deer hide products that are treasured by customers around the world. As Wales’ only registered organic tannery, the business operates with an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, using renewable energy sources and maintaining a carbon-negative operation while championing traditional heritage skills.

From overcoming significant planning and regulatory challenges to designing bespoke equipment and pioneering a new industry within Wales, Emma and Steve Allum have demonstrated exceptional dedication and vision. Beyond its commercial achievements, the tannery plays a vital role within the local community through education, sponsorship, charitable support and collaboration with local businesses, farmers and young people. Its commitment to sustainability extends far beyond its own operations, including the planting of thousands of trees and the promotion of circular economy principles.

Runner Up – Glanusk Country Store and Gun Room, Sennybridge

This business was established with a clear purpose: to provide essential goods, services, advice and support to rural communities and country sports enthusiasts, while continually adapting to meet the changing needs of the sector. Through a diverse offering that includes animal feeds, shooting supplies, equine goods, country sportswear, footwear, local gifts, and specialist fitting and safety checks, the business has become a trusted hub for customers across the region. Its commitment to providing free advice and expert guidance within the equine and shooting sectors further demonstrates its dedication to customer care and community service.

From offering all of this to travelling to countless agricultural shows and events to support them, Glanusk Country Store and Gun Room has built strong relationships with loyal customers and neighbouring businesses alike, creating a valuable service within the local economy. Beyond commercial success, it has consistently supported local projects, sponsorships and charitable initiatives.

VILLAGE SHOP & POST OFFICE

Champion – Esco, Presteigne

For the past fifteen years, this business has been far more than a village shop – it has been a vital part of the community, built through determination, resilience and an unwavering commitment to serving local people. Established in 2011 following the closure of the village shop, the business began in a small cabin in Sharon the owner’s father’s yard during an incredibly difficult period, as he battled cancer. Following his passing later that year, she continued to build and develop the business, driven by a desire to ensure the community retained access to essential local services. With the support of local residents, she relocated to larger premises in 2014, where the business continues to thrive today. What makes ESCO truly special is the extraordinary dedication behind it. As owner and driving force of the business, she undertakes almost every aspect of its operation herself, from ordering stock and managing accounts to deliveries and customer service. She knows her customers personally, anticipates their needs and goes above and beyond to support those who are unable to leave their homes. The overwhelming number of nominations received is a testament to the respect, gratitude and affection she has earned throughout the community. Through hard work, compassion and exceptional service, she has created a business that sits at the very heart of village life.

Runner Up – Corwen Village Shop and Convenience Store, Corwen

At the heart of Corwen’s High Street, this shop and Post Office has become an essential lifeline for the local community. Providing a wide range of vital services, from banking and postal facilities to everyday groceries and household essentials, the business plays a crucial role in ensuring residents can access the services they need close to home. More than just a shop, it serves as a welcoming hub where people can meet, connect and receive help, advice and support from a team that is always willing to do as much as they possible can for their customers. The family’s support for local producers through the sale of locally sourced vegetables, eggs and bread demonstrates a commitment to strengthening the rural economy, while exciting plans to develop additional space for local crafts, knitting and handmade products will create further opportunities for local makers.