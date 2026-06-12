Blackwood School Cook Presented with Award by Jamie Oliver

Blackwood Primary School’s Cook in Charge, Phyllis Levi, was recently surprised live on ITV’s This Morning by Jamie Oliver as she was announced as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Jamie Oliver Good School Food Awards.

This award recognises more than 45 years of dedication to feeding, caring for and supporting generations of children through school food.

Beginning her career working just one hour a day as a dinner lady, Phyllis worked her way through the ranks to become Cook in Charge at Blackwood Primary School. Today, she leads a catering team serving up to 300 lunches daily alongside the school’s Breakfast Club, playing a central role in the lives of generations of pupils and families.

Over more than 45 years of service, Phyllis has helped shape not only what children eat at school, but how they experience food, mealtimes and the wider school day. Her commitment, care and consistency have made her a much-loved figure within the school community.

For many pupils and families, Phyllis is one of the most familiar and reassuring faces at Blackwood Primary. She knows children by name, notices the small things and creates a lunchtime environment where every child feels valued and cared for. Pupils speak fondly of her, with many citing lunchtimes as one of their favourite parts of the school day.

Working in a community where free school meals are an important source of support for many families, Phyllis has also contributed to wider efforts to improve school meal uptake. She has supported initiatives that have helped inform discussions around universal primary free school meals, demonstrating the positive impact that high-quality school food can have on children’s daily experiences and wellbeing.

Under her leadership, the school’s catering provision has consistently achieved five-star food hygiene ratings, reflecting the high standards she has upheld throughout her career.

It is estimated that during her time at Blackwood Primary, Phyllis has served almost one million meals and supported more than 10,000 pupils. Yet colleagues say her impact extends far beyond numbers. Through decades of unwavering dedication, she has helped shape the everyday experiences of countless children and established standards of care that will continue to benefit future generations.

Headteacher, Karen Davies, commented:

“Since joining Blackwood Primary School as Headteacher in 2018, I have had the privilege of working with Phyllis and seeing first-hand the extraordinary difference she makes every day. She is far more than our Cook in Charge; she is at the heart of our school community. “At Blackwood Primary, we are committed to supporting the social and emotional wellbeing of our pupils, and Phyllis plays an important role in this. She helps make lunchtime a positive part of the school day where children can relax, enjoy time with friends and feel cared for. Phyllis genuinely knows and cares about our children. If a pupil hasn’t eaten their usual lunch or seems a little out of sorts, she is often the first to notice and raise a concern so that we can provide support. “It has been a joy to work with her, and this award is a fitting recognition of a remarkable woman whose legacy will be felt for generations to come. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Jamie Oliver said: