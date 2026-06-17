White Castle Vineyard Wins Silver at World Wine Awards 2026

Llanvetherine, Abergavenny, Wales – June 2026. White Castle Vineyard, the award-winning family-run vineyard nestled in the picturesque Monmouthshire countryside near Abergavenny, is celebrating another international success after its Pinot Noir Précoce 2023 was awarded a Silver medal at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential and respected wine competitions, the Decanter World Wine Awards attracts entries from leading wine-producing regions across the globe. This latest accolade further strengthens White Castle Vineyard’s reputation as one of Wales’ premier wine producers and highlights the exceptional quality that can be achieved from 100% Welsh-grown grapes.

The award follows White Castle Vineyard’s previous success at the Decanter World Wine Awards, having secured a Gold Medal in 2021 and a Silver Medal in 2022. Notably, White Castle Vineyard remains the only Welsh vineyard to have been awarded a Gold Medal in the competition’s history.

Founded and operated by the Merchant family, White Castle Vineyard has become synonymous with quality and innovation in Welsh winemaking. What began as a vision to produce premium wines in the Welsh countryside has evolved into an internationally recognised brand, consistently earning praise from critics, judges, and wine enthusiasts alike.

The award-winning Pinot Noir Précoce 2023 showcases the vineyard’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainable vineyard practices. Produced exclusively from grapes grown in Llanvetherine, the wine reflects the distinctive character and terroir of the Welsh landscape while meeting the highest international standards.

“This recognition is a tremendous achievement for our family,” said Robb Merchant, Co-Founder of White Castle Vineyard. “To receive a Silver medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards is an honour and a testament to the passion, hard work, and belief that world-class wines can be produced here in Wales.”

Over recent years, White Castle Vineyard has played a significant role in raising the profile of Welsh wine both nationally and internationally. While the vineyard has long been celebrated throughout Wales and the UK, this latest Decanter recognition further highlights its growing reputation on the global stage and reinforces Wales’ position as an emerging force in premium wine production.