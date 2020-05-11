Welsh Society of Western New England is a Welsh Society that has told us about their group. The present Covid-19 pandemic has had some wonderful side effects. No we cannot go and hug our loved ones but digitally we have become much closer as Welsh Country has with many of its subscribers.

One of our subscribers is a member of Welsh Society of Western New England and shares with Welsh Country its news and events.

The Welsh Society of Western New England website is full of news and information and is a fascinating resource for anybody with Welsh connections history or interest.

As the society says on its website…

Go directly to the page called Welsh Culture and History under the Resources menu item.

Actually, every page of our website reflects Welsh culture and history from Arthur (King Arthur that is) to Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

Why “A to Y” and not “A to Z”? That’s because there is no “Z” in the traditional Welsh alphabet!

From Dylan Thomas poetry to Six Nations Rugby, Welsh cakes to Welsh choirs, Welsh slate to Welsh triple harp – and so much more.

And, if you live in western New England, please consider joining us in our many activities.

Indeed when you go to Welsh Society of Western New England‘s resources overview there is so much interesting information. Enjoy and the copy the recent newsletter below.

Resources Overview

Questions about Wales? We’ve got answers.