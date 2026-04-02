Wellbeing Great Day Exfoliating Body Wash from Neom

I get quite excited with a new product launch, but what I love even more is when it is from one of my favourite companies and that is most certainly NEOM. It is quite something for me to be able to say that I have never tried any product from the NEOM range that hasn’t made me feel better in myself, made my skin feel softer and also my rooms wonderfully fragranced with their beautiful reed diffusers.

But now let me focus on NEOM’s new launch. If any company can produce body washes that are over and above the ‘normal standard’ washes then of course it has to be NEOM and I’m so delighted that they have now added a body wash collection to their wonderful Wellbeing range. I tried the exfoliating body wash and it most certainly was a great start to my day, I loved it. The scented fragrance of wild mint & mandarin, a formula that uses 100% natural essential oils is totally gorgeous. I found that using this NEOM Wellbeing Great Day Exfoliating Body Wash really did bring a brighter, lighter feel to my mood, with a definite boost to my wellbeing and that was all whilst having my daily shower. This wash has a lovely silky formula that cleansed my skin and removed impurities, whilst aloe vera helped keep my skin feeling super soft and nourished. The olive stone exfoliator is a natural exfoliator of Perlite Scrub Particles which are derived from 100% natural volcanic rock and gives your skin a soft touch exfoliation and it works with the Orange Peel that also gently exfoliates and is naturally rich in antioxidants. Natural exfoliators really do make sense to me as I find them gentler than others I have used, but this natural one was still effective. The wash also has Aloe Vera, a polysaccharide and antioxidant-rich plant extract is lovely as it has soothing benefits to offer. So you get a gentle polish to your skin, which supports smooth-looking skin after each use. Nothing feels better than having your skin left feeling wonderfully soft and supple to the touch.

Just apply to your damp skin, lather, rinse well and enjoy the NEOM experience.

Taken from their website:

NEOM Wellbeing: Scent To Boost Your Wellbeing

NEOM is here to help you on your wellbeing journey to better sleep, less stress, more energy and a boosted mood through small steps that make a BIG difference.

Our mission is to supercharge the wellbeing of our communities and planet, leaving both in a better place.

The deeply relaxing bath that prepares you for BETTER SLEEP .

. The candle that creates a calm zone and LESS STRESS in your busy family home.

in your busy family home. A shower cleanser that helps you have MORE ENERGY .

. A pure essential oil blend with the power to BOOST YOUR MOOD.

NEOM Founder

Meet Nicola Elliott

“After spending seven hectic years working a 60-hour week as a journalist, I really started to feel the effects of a fast-paced life — poor sleep, increased stress and low energy and mood.

It was this that kick-started my own wellbeing journey and led me to creating therapeutic and effective aromatherapy blends using pure and 100% natural essential oils from my very own kitchen.

In 2005, NEOM was born. Launching with four candles made with only 100% natural wax and 100% natural fragrance, I’ve always been a big believer that it’s the small steps that make a big difference when it comes to better wellbeing.”