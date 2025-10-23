Neom Gift Ideas

Perfect Night’s Sleep Reed Diffuser (Boxed)

This diffuser is new and has also had an upgrade as it is now refillable. It has a powerful, long-lasting scent and a reusable glass design. This is a dreamy reed diffuser that infuses your space with 100% natural fragrances for about 12 weeks. Regular readers will know that I am a massive fan of reed diffusers in my home and also as a gift for friends and family. As you would expect from Neom this diffuser has been expertly blended with pure essential oils including lavender, chamomile and patchouli, but it is not only the scent that is dreamy it has also been created to help you relax and prepare for a good night’s sleep.

Use this reed diffuser in your bedroom and simply turn the reeds before bedtime to help you prepare for a dreamy restful sleep. This super reed diffuser will infuse your bedroom space with 100% natural fragrances and remember it will last for about 12 weeks. The diffuser is also pregnancy safe.

This reed diffuser with its soft-focus, hazy and pillowy blend of therapeutic lavender alongside chamomile and patchouli, mimics the wonderful sensation of sliding into a freshly made bed. It will silently persuade your body to loosen every muscle, every joint and every tense thought for a dreamy transition into a deep, deep sleep.

To use, just unscrew the NEOM fragrance and into the lovely glass vessel, then insert the six reeds. If you require a stronger scent, use all the six reeds and turn frequently. But simply use the number of reeds that work for your space. If you wish to refill with a new NEOM fragrance, then carefully hand wash the vessel and wipe dry.

Need better sleep? Good sleep starts with the NEOM Sleep range which will help you with your perfect sleep prep. Specially formulated to use at bedtime, and expertly blended with 100% natural sleepy scent which not only smells amazing, but will help you relax and get your zzz’s on.

This NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep fragrance, is a complex blend of 9 pure essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and patchouli, all expertly blended to help you relax and prepare for sleep. This would make a super gift idea.

Squeeze The Day Reed Diffuser Refill (Boxed)

This is the latest and exclusive addition to the NEOM Reed Diffuser Refill collection. It is a vibrant scent that captures the essence of freshly sliced, perfectly ripe citrus fruits.

You can top up your reed diffuser with this energising refill, that offers a powerful and long-lasting scent experience. It has been designed to fill your home with 100% natural fragrances for about 12 weeks. It has been expertly blended with pure essential oils including grapefruit, mandarin and eucalyptus – this diffuser doesn’t just smell amazing, it has been designed to help provide an energising effect.

To use just unscrew the NEOM refill and pour the NEOM refill into a glass vessel, then insert the reeds. For a stronger scent, use all the reeds and turn frequently, but it is of course down to use on how many reeds to use to suit your space. If you are refilling a new NEOM fragrance, just carefully hand wash vessel and wipe dry.

This is another lovely gift idea from NEOM.

Taken from their website:

NEOM Wellbeing: Scent To Boost Your Wellbeing

NEOM is here to help you on your wellbeing journey to better sleep, less stress, more energy and a boosted mood through small steps that make a BIG difference.

Our mission is to supercharge the wellbeing of our communities and planet, leaving both in a better place.

NEOM Founder

Meet Nicola Elliott

“After spending seven hectic years working a 60-hour week as a journalist, I really started to feel the effects of a fast-paced life — poor sleep, increased stress and low energy and mood.

It was this that kickstarted my own wellbeing journey and led me to creating therapeutic and effective aromatherapy blends using pure and 100% natural essential oils from my very own kitchen.

In 2005, NEOM was born. Launching with four candles made with only 100% natural wax and 100% natural fragrance, I’ve always been a big believer that it’s the small steps that make a big difference when it comes to better wellbeing.”