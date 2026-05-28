From Dry Skin to Deep Relief

Skin Food Light from Weleda

What a lovely lightweight, multi-purpose moisturiser from Weleda which was designed as a lighter version of the brand’s original Skin Food. The reason for creating Skin Food Light is because it is ideal for men’s skin, which is often much oilier. Skin Food Light is able to deliver hydration to the skin but without heaviness. It has a lovely creamy texture and as explained its purpose is to provide intense hydration, as it contains natural ingredients including calendula, chamomile, rosemary and pansy extracts to lock-in that important moisture, plus there’s lanolin and beeswax which are also used to protect the skin barrier. This is a super multi-use product that can be used not only on your face, hands, elbows and feet but can also be used as a primer or a cuticle cream. This is a great idea to gift to Dad on Father’s Day, which is the 21st June.

Size & Price: 75ml – £15.95 | Visit: boots.com

Organic Ashwagandha from Fushi

This is a powerful, premium and whole-root herbal supplement designed to support balance in both your mind and body. Traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogen known for helping the body adapt to stress, whilst still promoting overall wellbeing. Each capsule contains freshly ground, 100% organic ashwagandha root and is carefully sourced and processed using Fushi’s Fresh-Ground method. Formulated to support our hectic modern lifestyle, this supplement targets key areas such as stress management, energy levels, sleep quality, immune health and hormonal balance. This is a super supplement and one that I am sure your Dad would enjoy trying this as a Father’s Day gift.

Size & Price: 60 capsules /£14.00 | Visit: fushiwellbeing.com

Really Good Muscle & Joints Oil from Fushi

A luxurious, fast-absorbing botanical blend which has been created to soothe tired muscles, ease joint discomfort, and restore physical balance. Perfect to use after the gym, yoga or gardening. This oil is rooted in the Ayurvedic tradition so it is a therapeutic oil that combines herbal wisdom with a modern formulation to support recovery, relaxation and mobility. The formula is enriched with a warming synergy of black pepper, eucalyptus, rosemary and camphor and delivers a comforting, stimulating effect that helps relieve muscle fatigue and post exercise soreness whilst invigorating the senses. This isn’t just the perfect present for Father’s Day, but something he’ll turn to whenever he has aches and pains, but he’ll have to hide it from the rest of the family.