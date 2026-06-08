Alpine Revive Cleansing Balm from Olverum

The Olverum facial skincare range launched in March 2025, so I am playing catch-up but so pleased to have been able to try this beautiful cleansing balm. I was amazed how it stimulated the psychophysiological responses that promote calm and focus and this cleverly turned my daily cleansing into a ritual of renewal. I was able to cleanse with ease and revive my skin with this deeply nourishing balm that transforms cleansing into a mindful ritual. Cleansing is the foundation for caring for your skin so it really is important that you never neglect the cleansing step in your beauty routine.

The balm emulsifies effortlessly, lifting away impurities and even the most stubborn makeup and it left my skin feeling velvety smooth and looking refreshed and really radiant. This made such a difference to my skin and also my mood.

This cleansing balm contains Alpine Heilmoor Extract which is a purifying, soothing ingredient that rebalances the skin microbiome and strengthens its barrier. There’s also Squalane Rice Powder that locks in moisture, enhancing your skin’s suppleness but without leaving any residue. The Proprietary Meditative Blend with essential oils of Eucalyptus, Rosemary, Juniper Berry, Patchouli, Geranium, gently decongests and minimises the appearance of pores whilst improving the texture of your skin.

To use just warm a grape-sized amount between your dry palms then apply to your face. Gently massage using circular motions and allowing the warmth to deep clean. Gradually add water until the balm transforms into a milky texture, then rinse off thoroughly.

This is a clever cleansing balm that comes in a gorgeous glass jar that really is worth trying, I’m sure you’ll love it as much as I do. It is also great for gifting if you can bear to give it away!!!

Size & Price: 100 ml/RRP £55.00

Visit: olverum.com