Bath Oil by Olverum

This is a unique and luxurious aromatic blend of carefully selected essential oils from Olverum a company that is a huge favourite of mine, but I am also in great company as it is also used and loved by King Charles so much that he awarded Olverum his Royal Warrant in 2025.

This oil cleverly combines to ease stress and relax tension in both your mind and your body. It is a beautiful bath oil that offers you a luxurious way to unwind, soothe those aching muscles, relieve any stress and helps to promote a restorative sleep which can also help revive a tired immune system. You’ll love being enveloped in its intoxicating fragrance and for me having Olverum Oil in my bath feels like an extravagant indulgence that leaves my skin feeling so silky, my mind much calmer and my body refreshed, that is just what I need.

To use just run a warm bath to about 37˚C. Once you’ve reached your preferred depth, add 5ml (approximately half a capful) of Olverum Bath Oil. But before you immerse yourself in your bath just agitate the water with your hand to disperse the oil throughout the bath. As only a small amount of Olverum’s concentrated formulation is needed, virtually all of the oil is absorbed by your skin and another plus point it that it doesn’t leave any greasy residue in the bath after use.

Olverum Bath Oil is a beautiful product and would make a wonderful Father’s Day gift and don’t forget to tell Dad that this bath oil is loved by King Charles too.