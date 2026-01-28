Vit C Please Nourishing Cuticle Oil from Nails.INC

I am a massive fan of Nails.INC, not just for the fabulous range of colours they always have on their website, but the products they have created to help us get our nails into great shape, looking healthy and keeping them that way too! Vit C Please is a nourishing cuticle oil which has been packed with brightening zesty Vitamin C and is perfect to help nourish your nails and cuticles. It’s also infused with Vitamin E to ramp up the nourishment, plus orange extract for a boost of freshness. This health-boosting elixir is formulated to improve 5 visible signs of nail health: thickness, hardness, re-hydration, smoothness and healthy growth. You’ll find there that burst of zingy orange fragrance in every drop and regular use will ensure that your nails will be summer-ready in no time at all.

To use, just use the press button dropper, drop oil directly onto the nail and cuticle, gently massaging in to help with absorption. Use twice weekly for optimal care. But please make sure that you wash and dry your nails carefully if you are then going to apply nail polish straight after. I find it a great idea to keep this lovely cuticle oil next to my sofa as it reminds me to use it!!! It has made a huge difference to my cuticles.

This ‘Vit C Please’ Nourishing Cuticle Oil is long lasting, vegan and cruelty-free.