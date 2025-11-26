Nail Polish Remover Neon from Nails INC

If there is one product from Nails.INC that I cannot and will not do without it is their brilliant Nail Pots. There is no mess, no fuss and that is the reason that the Nails.INC nail polish remover pot is a bestseller for them. It is without a doubt a manicure must-have to easily remove your nail polish in seconds without the need for cotton wool. This pink pot version has a vegan collagen-rich formula that is gentle on your nails, removing polish whilst also helping to promote nail strength, growth and cell renewal in your nails. Simply dip and twist your fingers inside which is a pot lined with pre-saturated remover sponges, leaving behind the subtle scent of coconut. Insert and twist one finger at a time into the pot, until all of your nail polish is removed and your nails feel clean and healthy. It dries in seconds and I love that it is also cruelty free.

This lovely pot will make a great stocking filler, secret Santa gift, teacher present and a lovely table gift on Christmas Day. This product is a winner for me and is just one reason why I am such a huge fan on the Nails.INC brand.