Turmeric Glow Drops with Saffron from Fushi

There is a growing interest in Turmeric, which highlights that this is a hero natural ingredient that supports healthy, radiant skin. Turmeric Glow Drops offer a simple addition to daily skincare routines for those looking to achieve a healthy glow while supporting the skin barrier.

So, the inspired wellness brand Fushi has launched its Turmeric Glow Drops. This is a lightweight facial oil designed to support skin radiance and barrier health through a blend of Ayurvedic botanicals and nutrient-rich plant oils. Powered by Turmeric Co₂ and Saffron, alongside Kalahari Melon Oil and Bakuchiol, the formula nourishes the skin whilst helping to promote a healthy, luminous complexion but importantly, without feeling heavy on the skin.

This product launch reflects a wider shift towards beauty rituals rooted in traditional wellness practices, with consumers increasingly seeking ingredients that support skin health naturally.

Ria Pattni, Founder of Fushi, says:

“I created Turmeric Glow Drops to enhance skin’s natural radiance using powerful Ayurvedic botanicals like Turmeric and Saffron. It’s a luxurious, nourishing ritual for a healthy, luminous glow every day.”

To use just warm 3–4 drops between your fingertips and press gently into cleansed, damp skin using upward, circular motions, focusing on areas of dullness or uneven tone and allow to absorb fully. This is really one to try to get that glow that we are always searching for.

Size & Price: 30ml/£29.00 (There is also a Subscribe & Save available)

Visit: fushiwellbeing.com