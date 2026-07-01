By Terry Matcha Mist Elixer

This is a multi-care milky mist for your Face & Body. It cleverly gives a true energy shot for your skin offering it 24-hour hydration**. It is a Matcha-infused bi-phase formula, it is Clean*, it is vegan and is suitable for all skin types. This amazing mist will become your daily essential for refreshed, balanced and glowing skin.

Matcha Mist Elixir has reinvented how we should look at daily hydration as an instant skin reset. Inspired by K-Beauty rituals and designed for modern lifestyles, it delivers a concentrated boost of energy to skin exposed to stress, pollution and fatigue. But for me this is way more than a mist, it’s a complete treatment in one spray. It is as powerful as a serum, as refreshing as a toner, yet as easy as a mist. Use it during your skincare routine, before makeup, but then anytime throughout the day or before a night out to refresh your complexion and for an instant hydration boost on face and body. For an intensely refreshing “Matcha Frappé” sensation, store in the refrigerator.

Its exclusive Bi-Layer Dew Tech combines a nourishing milky phase with a revitalizing matcha-infused essence.

All you have to do is shake it for both phases to blend into one energizing treatment mist as it delivers antioxidant energy and then leaves your skin soft, fresh and feeling comfortable. Close your eyes and spray from approximately 20cm onto clean skin on face and body. This lovely mist is lightweight, absorbs quickly as it hydrates, soothes and plumps your skin whilst enhancing radiance with a fresh, non-sticky glass-skin finish. This is perfect to use alone, before your skincare routine, or as and when throughout the day to revive and restore comfort to your skin.

The Matcha Complex acts as a detoxifying shield, whilst the Phyto-Defense Complex, CICA and vitamins help strengthen, calm and protect your skin. It is combined with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, so your skin is intensely hydrated, visibly plumped and energized for up to 24 hours**.

Taken from their website:

Hydration**

+57% increase in hydration after 1 hour

Hydration maintained for up to 24 hours

Texture & Application***

100% find the texture light, non-sticky and non-greasy

100% confirm fast absorption and immediate comfort

100% appreciate the practical and intuitive packaging

100% confirm a feeling of hydration and nourishment

100% report softer skin to the touch and a fresher complexion

97% notice the texture melts quickly into the skin

97% rate the mist application as even and effortless

97% observe a luminous and revitalized complexion

97% notice a protective effect against external aggressions

93% experience a natural “glass skin” glow effect

90% see visibly plumper skin

*According to BY TERRY clean charter

**Instrumental test on 11 subjects

*** Consumer use test under dermatological supervision on 30 subjects

The multi-care milky mist

Matcha: antioxidant energy shield

Calendula & Aloe Vera: soothes, hydrates, and protects the skin

Vitamins B3 (Niacinamide) & B5 (Panthenol): tightens pores, brightens the complexion, and improves elasticity

Centella Asiatica Extract (CICA): soothes redness, repairs, and strengthens the skin barrier