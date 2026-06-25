The Ultimate Hair Revival from Percy & Reed

Strengthening Shampoo for Damaged Hair

Regular readers will know that this hair care brand is one of my favourites because Percy & Reed are both professional stylists who run their own salon in London. The pair also do fashion shoots, magazine shoots, red carpet work and are popular with celebrities and A-Listers and of course me-too!!!

Here is where their salon expertise meets science in their innovative, sulphate-free shampoo. It is powered by Rosemary Oil and Sweet White Lupine which strengthen hair strands, reduce hair breakage and promote new hair growth every time you wash your hair. Percy & Reed’s dermatologically tested and laboratory proven treatment shampoo leaves hair 68% stronger after just one use and when paired with Give Me Strength Strengthening Conditioner and Scalp Concentrate.

With the active ingredients of Sweet White Lupine and Rosemary Oil, that encourage cell metabolism and circulation at scalp level, boosting new hair growth, whilst blocking the hormone, androgenic alopecia, which is responsible for hair loss. This super shampoo is perfume free and has been infused with a fresh, calming blend of essential oils featuring geranium, orange, rosemary and grapefruit.

To use, just apply to wet hair and massage your scalp with your fingers to create a rich lather. Then rinse thoroughly and follow with Percy & Reed’s Strengthening Conditioner.

Size & Price: 250ml

Price £28.00

Visit: percyandreed.com

Strengthening Conditioner for Damaged Hair

Once more the Percy & Reed salon expertise meets science in this innovative, sulphate-free conditioner. Powered by Rosemary Oil and Sweet White Lupine to strengthen hair strands, it reduces hair breakage and promotes new hair growth with every wash. This dermatologically tested and laboratory proven treatment conditioner leaves hair 68% stronger after just one use, when paired with Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo and Scalp Concentrate.

Active ingredients Sweet White Lupine and Rosemary Oil encourage cell metabolism and circulation at scalp level, boosting new hair growth, whilst blocking the hormone responsible for hair loss, which is androgenic alopecia. The keratin-rich formula harnesses wheat proteins and vitamin B3, which rebuild the surface of the hair for greater density. It also contains deeply hydrating ingredients, including coconut oil and camellia seed oil to smooth and soften dry, damage strands and increase elasticity so that your hair will flex rather than snap.

This super conditioner is perfume free and infused with a fresh, calming blend of essential oils featuring geranium, orange, rosemary and grapefruit.

To use, after rinsing out Percy & Reed’s Strengthening Shampoo, just smooth their conditioner through the lengths and ends of your hair. Massage in and rinse thoroughly. For extra conditioning, leave in for 1-2 minutes before rinsing.

Size & Price: 250ml

Price £28.00

Visit: percyandreed.com

Volumising Dry Shampoo

This is my favourite dry shampoo ever and after using this I did realise that all dry shampoos are not the same as this I rate as the best. Percy & Reed’s multi-tasking dry shampoo cleverly and weightlessly refreshes and revives hair in between washes. The pair have used high-grade ingredients that absorb oil, eliminate odours and boost root volume for a full, fresh finish.

Suitable for all hair types and colours, the ultra-fine cornflour powder works to clean the hair and absorb oils, without leaving any white, chalky residue. If that has been your experience of dry shampoos in the past, it doesn’t happen with this one! It has a root boosting formula that builds volume and adds texture to rejuvenate styles and leave your hair looking cleansed and full. This dry shampoo is infused with one of Percy &Reed’s signature scents, A Walk in The Rain. This is a crisp, green fragrance that evokes the scent of a garden, freshly misted by rain, with mint and rhubarb top notes over a geranium, ivy and hyacinth heart, finished with musk, verbena and woody base notes. It is a beautiful fragrance that will leave your hair smelling beautifully fresh and odour-free.

To use, just shake the can really, really well until you hear the activator moving inside the can and push down hard for the first couple of sprays. Then spray evenly into the roots area from 10cm away. Massage into the roots with your fingers to distribute evenly and help absorb excess oil. For increased control, spray directly onto a brush and work through the hair from roots to ends.

Size: 300ml, which is a limited edition size!

Price: Regular price /£36.00

Visit: percyandreed.com