Golden Days Milky Tan Toner from James Read

James Read is the man who in my view has revolutionised self-tan through his amazing range. His latest product creation is a Golden Days Milky Tan Toner, which is a skincare-powered tanning mist that was inspired by the rise of K-beauty milky toners. K-beauty is short for Korean beauty, referring to skincare and cosmetic products derived from South Korea. Their ethos is to prioritise long-term skin health, deep hydration and gentle care rather than over harsh, quick-fix solutions. At a time when skincare is becoming more hybrid and results-driven, Golden Days redefines self-tan as the very first step in your routine, definitely not the last step. It is a lovely lightweight milky mist that delivers a gradual, natural-looking glow whilst actively improving the health of your skin, that certainly makes sense to me. This clever mist creates a luminosity on your skin that sits beneath everything you layer on top.

James explains:

“I noticed the rise of milky toners in 2025, driven by K-beauty, and realised no one had created a milky tan toner,” says James Read. “I wanted to make sure that Golden Days does more than an everyday glow, so it gives barrier repair, deep hydration, calms redness and of course, year-round luminosity. Not just enhancing glow but redefining it.”

Golden Days is the first-to-market milky tan toner, which has been designed to sit at the very start of your skincare routine – this is where you start. It is so unlike traditional self-tans, as Golden Days creates an invisible veil of glow and allows skincare, SPF and makeup to layer seamlessly on top, but without disrupting the radiance on your skin.

Golden Days is powered by advanced, skin-first ingredients inspired by Korean skincare innovation including:

Centella PDRN (1%) – supports barrier repair and improves elasticity.

Primalhyal Hydra Plus (0.1%) – next-gen hyaluronic technology delivering long-lasting hydration.

HyMagic 4D (0.8%) – multi-layer hydration complex.

Liquorice Root Extract – brightens and reduces redness.

Kunipia-F (2%) – creates a smoothing, oil-balancing veil.

Beauté by Roquette (2%) – soothes and calms sensitive skin.

Plant-based DHA (4.2%) for a gradual, natural-looking glow.

You will see that your skin looks healthier, calmer and consistently luminous, not just tanned. I was really impressed with this and amazed how much better my skin looked.

Size & Price: 80ml/£39.00 | Visit: www.jamesreadglow.com