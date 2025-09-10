The Traditional Food Festival could be a description of the Brecon Beacons Food Festival to be held in Brecon Market Hall on Saturday 4th October 2025.
But Brecon Food Festival in many ways is far from traditional being innovative and always changing to stay fresh.
The festival has been running for well over 20 years, with Covid exceptions, with the same organiser Andrew Powell.
Andrew has a passion for Welsh Food and Drink and this is reflected in the annual festival and commented,
“The Brecon Food Festival is always a popular event, drawing thousands of visitors to Brecon each year. It’s an enjoyable day out for everyone, and our visitors go home with their shopping bags full of delicious Welsh produce. We’re thrilled to announce that exhibitor numbers have already reached capacity. This year is going to be better than ever!”
It is worth looking at those comments a little deeper. Yes the festival brings thousands of visitors to Brecon town and the festival endeavours to work with and for the town.
The festival does not have rows of fast food and drink exhibitors meaning that visitors can wander into the town to support the many excellent cafes and eateries around.
Similarly the festival runs a park and ride service meaning that the towns car parks are not over run. Working with Accessibility Powys and Williams Coaches with the generous support of McCartneys, the parking location is the Brecon Cattle Market set just off the Brecon bypass making it so simple for those travelling to Brecon.
Simply park your car at Brecon Cattle Market, located just outside town, and hop on a free bus that will take you right into the heart of the action at Brecon Market Hall.
How it Works
- Parking location: Brecon Cattle Market
- Suggested Donation: £2 per vehicle (all proceeds go to Accessibility Powys)
- Opening hours: 10am – 4pm
- Bus service: Free return rides to and from the festival site
Festival organiser Andrew Powell explains:
“We’re really pleased to be working with Accessibility Powys to introduce this year’s Park & Ride service. It’s a simple, affordable and accessible way for visitors to get into town, while also supporting a fantastic local charity. Thanks to the generous support of McCartneys Estate Agents and Williams Coaches, we’re able to make visiting the festival easier than ever.”
But there is innovation within the Food festival as well. The Tasting Table was revolutionary when introduced a couple of years back, but since then it has been refined. To the best of our knowledge no other Food Festival in Wales offers this facility. It has been seen at other festivals over the border but is often charged for. So what is it?
It is difficult at most festivals to try combinations of foods that are available from the trade stands. Brecon Food Festival has the renown food specialist Nerys Howell overseeing this using her expertise to bring together flavours and textures from around the festival into morsels of delectable deliciousness for visitors to enjoy at no cost.
Did we mention that this feature is not charged for neither is entry to the festival. Andrew Powell told Welsh Country:
“We want to make it that the visitors to the festival have as much as possible in their pockets to spend with our exhibitors or in town.”
Putting on a food festival though is expensive and therefore Brecon Food Festival thanks all of its sponsors and to read more about the sponsors go to www.welshcountry.co.uk/sponsors-power-brecon-beacons-festival-amid-rising-pressures/