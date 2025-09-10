The Traditional Food Festival could be a description of the Brecon Beacons Food Festival to be held in Brecon Market Hall on Saturday 4th October 2025.

But Brecon Food Festival in many ways is far from traditional being innovative and always changing to stay fresh.

The festival has been running for well over 20 years, with Covid exceptions, with the same organiser Andrew Powell.

Andrew has a passion for Welsh Food and Drink and this is reflected in the annual festival and commented,

“The Brecon Food Festival is always a popular event, drawing thousands of visitors to Brecon each year. It’s an enjoyable day out for everyone, and our visitors go home with their shopping bags full of delicious Welsh produce. We’re thrilled to announce that exhibitor numbers have already reached capacity. This year is going to be better than ever!”

It is worth looking at those comments a little deeper. Yes the festival brings thousands of visitors to Brecon town and the festival endeavours to work with and for the town.

The festival does not have rows of fast food and drink exhibitors meaning that visitors can wander into the town to support the many excellent cafes and eateries around.

Similarly the festival runs a park and ride service meaning that the towns car parks are not over run. Working with Accessibility Powys and Williams Coaches with the generous support of McCartneys, the parking location is the Brecon Cattle Market set just off the Brecon bypass making it so simple for those travelling to Brecon.

Simply park your car at Brecon Cattle Market, located just outside town, and hop on a free bus that will take you right into the heart of the action at Brecon Market Hall.

How it Works

Parking location: Brecon Cattle Market

Brecon Cattle Market Suggested Donation: £2 per vehicle (all proceeds go to Accessibility Powys)

£2 per vehicle (all proceeds go to Accessibility Powys) Opening hours: 10am – 4pm

10am – 4pm Bus service: Free return rides to and from the festival site