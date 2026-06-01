Welsh Wine Week Celebrate Growing and Award-winning Industry

Wales’ thriving wine industry will take centre stage this summer as Welsh Wine Week returns from 29 May to 7 June 2026, bringing vineyards, winemakers and producers together to showcase the quality, diversity and growing reputation of Welsh wine.

Now firmly established as a key moment in the calendar, Welsh Wine Week shines a spotlight on the people, places and processes behind Welsh wine, offering a national platform to champion the sector and its continued progress.

The Welsh wine sector has seen significant growth in recent years, evolving into a dynamic and ambitious part of the UK’s food and drink landscape. There are now more than 60 vineyards across Wales, cultivating a range of grape varieties and producing high-quality still and sparkling wines that are gaining increasing recognition both in the UK and internationally.

Reflecting on the sector’s growth and ambition across the industry, Andy Mounsey, Chair of Gwin Cymru, which represents Welsh vineyards and wine producers, said:

“Welsh wine production has increased significantly, with strong growth and new vineyards are continuing to emerge. Ambitious industry plans aim to grow the value of the Welsh wine sector to £100 million by 2035. “What is particularly exciting is the consistent improvement in quality, driven by a deeper understanding of our vineyards, the fruit they produce and the unique conditions we have here in Wales. This is enabling winemakers to create distinctive, premium wines that are increasingly recognised on a national and international stage. “Welsh Wine Week is an important opportunity to celebrate that progress — bringing together producers, trade and consumers to discover more about Welsh wine and the industry behind it.”

This momentum is being supported by an industry-led Welsh Wine Strategy, developed in collaboration with the Welsh Government Drinks Cluster, which focuses on sustainability, skills development strengthening Wales’ position as a producer of premium, distinctive wines.

Welsh producers are already achieving global recognition, with wines securing awards at leading competitions including the Decanter World Wine Awards and the International Wine Challenge, further demonstrating the quality and potential of the sector.

Throughout Welsh Wine Week, vineyards and producers across Wales will also host a programme of events including tastings, tours and meet-the-maker experiences, offering opportunities for visitors to engage directly with those behind the wines.

For vineyards, the week provides a valuable platform to share their stories, showcase their wines and connect with new audiences. Gwen Davies of Vale Vineyard – Gwinllan y Dyffryn said:

“Welsh Wine Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality and individuality of Welsh wines and to share the story behind what we do. It highlights the care and expertise that goes into both growing the grapes and producing the wines, while bringing wider recognition to the sector as a whole.”

As the sector continues to grow, activity such as Welsh Wine Week also plays a supporting role in encouraging visitors to explore vineyards across Wales, contributing to local economies and showcasing the wider food and drink offer. Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd said:

“We want the food and drink sector in Wales to have a strong Welsh identity – showing the very best of what this country can produce. Winemaking here is a real success story, and Welsh Wine Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate this growing industry. I invite you to raise a glass and toast Welsh wine. Iechyd Da!”

For more information on Welsh Wine Week and a full programme of events visit Visit Welsh Wine Week.