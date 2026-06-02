Piloting to Tripadvisor by Velfrey Vineyard demonstrates the versatility and skills of this vineyard.

Firstly they told Welsh Country of their local commendable excursion to Milford Haven.

“We were thrilled to be part of the official naming and dedication of the new state-of-the-art pilot vessel, Llanion at the Port of Milford Haven Authority this week (W/C 18th May, 2026).

“Our Velfrey N.V was served to distinguished guests and key members of the maritime community ahead of the ceremony, and a bottle was even used to officially christen the vessel herself, a real honour for us. “It was a fantastic event celebrating a great achievement by all involved.”

Such recognition is so richly deserved but also national organisations recognise them as Velfrey Vineyard has been named among top 10% of Attractions Worldwide in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026

Pembrokeshire vineyard receives global recognition based on outstanding visitor reviews Velfrey Vineyard, the award-winning family-run vineyard in South Pembrokeshire, is delighted to announce that it has been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, placing it among the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences and have earned outstanding reviews from travellers over the previous 12 months. Winners are determined entirely by genuine visitor feedback, making the accolade one of the most trusted and respected awards in global tourism.

Nestled in the heart of the Pembrokeshire countryside near Narberth, Velfrey Vineyard has become one of Wales’ leading wine tourism destinations, welcoming visitors from across the UK and beyond to discover Welsh wine through guided vineyard tours, tastings and immersive vineyard experiences.

Ryan Mounsey, one of the family team at Velfrey Vineyard, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition from Tripadvisor. To be ranked among the top 10% of attractions worldwide is a tremendous achievement for a small, family-run Welsh vineyard. What makes this award particularly special is that it is based on feedback of guests. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken the time to visit us, share their experiences and support what we do.”

The award adds to a growing list of accolades for Velfrey Vineyard, which has earned recognition for both its wines and visitor experiences. The vineyard has previously been named a Visit Wales Hidden Gem and has received national recognition through the Great British Food Awards, Countryside Alliance Awards and international wine competitions.

Visitors to Velfrey Vineyard can enjoy guided tours through the vines, learn about the unique challenges and opportunities of Welsh viticulture, and sample a range of wines produced from grapes grown on the estate. The vineyard is particularly renowned for its traditional method sparkling wines, which have received acclaim from leading wine critics and international judging panels.

“Our aim has always been to create memorable experiences that connect people with Welsh wine, Welsh hospitality and the beautiful Pembrokeshire landscape,” added Ryan. “This award reflects the dedication of the family team and inspires us to continue raising the bar for visitors in the years ahead.”

For more information about tours, tastings and wines, visit www.velfreyvineyard.com or follow the vineyard on social media.