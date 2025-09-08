Sponsors Power Brecon Beacons Festival Amid Rising Pressures

The Brecon Beacons Food Festival, a cherished free-entry, not-for-profit celebration of Welsh food and drink, is deeply grateful to its Title Sponsors for 2025: Beacon Foods, Castell Howell, W W Bowen Ltd, and Mains Gas Brecon. Their generous support, alongside contributions from Keith Price Garages, Specsavers Brecon, Old Railway Line Garden Centre, James Dean Estate Agents, CK Deli, Llanfaes Dairy, Fingers & Forks Catering, and Dà Mhìle Distillery, ensures this beloved community event can continue to thrive.

Running a free-entry festival poses unique financial challenges—not only must core costs be covered, but the festival also aims to keep exhibitor fees affordable. Unlike many commercial events that pay their way through expensive ticket prices and high-cost exhibitor pitches, the Brecon Beacons Food Festival relies on sponsorship.

Festival organiser Andrew Powell explains:

“We have no large guaranteed budget and face constant pressure from rising costs. Our commitment has always been to keep the festival free and accessible. Thanks to the generous backing of our title sponsors and supporters, we can maintain low exhibitor fees and deliver a rich, inclusive experience for everyone. Sponsorship doesn’t just help cover costs—it enables us to promote local producers, invest in marketing, and keep the heart of the community beating at the festival.”

The support of Beacon Foods, Castell Howell, W W Bowen Ltd, and Mains Gas Brecon—each offering extensive brand visibility and community engagement opportunities through tailored title-sponsor packages—makes a significant impact. Their contributions help ensure that all visitors, regardless of budget, can enjoy Wales’ finest producers and a vibrant festival atmosphere.

This year’s festival takes place on Saturday 4th October 2025 at Brecon Market Hall. Expect a celebration of Welsh craftsmanship, with over 60 local food and drink producers, live music, activities for all ages—and best of all, no entry fee.

Local businesses and individuals interested in supporting the event are encouraged to explore sponsorship opportunities—discover how your support can make a meaningful difference.

For more information:

Visit the Brecon Beacons Food Festival website www.breconbeaconsfoodfestival.co.uk

Festival details:

Brecon Beacons Food Festival 2025

Saturday 4th October 2025

Brecon Market Hall

Free Entry