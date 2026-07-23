Memories Meadow Raises Over £10,000 for Local Hospice Care

A moving celebration of remembrance has raised more than £10,000 to help St David’s Hospice continue providing specialist care and support to people across North West Wales.

The annual in-memory campaign invited people to dedicate a handcrafted metallic Peony to someone special. The flowers were brought together to create colourful displays at Happy Valley in Llandudno on Sunday 5 July and Plas Newydd in Llanfairpwll on Sunday 12 July, with each Peony representing a life remembered and a personal story.

Visitors were welcome to walk through the meadows, pause for reflection and attend early evening remembrance concerts featuring music, readings and shared moments of remembrance. Every dedication also helped raise vital funds for local hospice care.

The events raised enough to help keep an inpatient bed open and fully operational for around 100 days. The £10,000+ funding will help ensure more local people facing life-limiting illness receive specialist care, comfort and dignity, while their families and loved ones receive support at an incredibly difficult time.

St David’s Hospice provides free specialist palliative and end-of-life care to adults across Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey. Its services include pain and symptom management, respite and end-of-life care, day therapy, counselling, emotional support and practical help for patients, families and carers.

The Hospice’s Llandudno inpatient unit provides round-the-clock nursing care, supported by a multidisciplinary clinical team. Its Hafan Dewi Sant Day Therapy Centres in Llandudno and Bangor also help people living with life-limiting illnesses remain as independent as possible and improve their comfort and quality of life.

Gareth Jones, St David’s Hospice CEO, said:

“Memories Meadow was a beautiful and incredibly moving way for people to come together, remember someone special and support local hospice care. “Every flower in the meadow represents a much-loved person and a story that deserves to be remembered. We would like to thank everyone who dedicated a Peony, made a donation, visited the displays or joined us for the remembrance services. “We are also extremely grateful to everyone who performed, spoke, volunteered and worked behind the scenes to make both events possible. Memories Meadow was created through a tremendous community effort, and we could not have done it without that support.”

The remembrance concerts included performances from Ryder Academi, Catrin Davies and Sioned Terry, with Kelly Thomson and Louise Rooney leading the services.

Attendees also heard from Sian Owen, who shared the story of her brother Alun and the care he received at St David’s Hospice. Sian described how the Hospice became a safe and comforting “home from home” for Alun, while providing his family with reassurance, continuity of care and thoughtful emotional support.

St David’s Hospice also thanked Happy Valley and Plas Newydd for welcoming the events into their gardens.

Memories Meadow was generously sponsored by Tom Owen and Son Funeral Directors, whose support helped the Hospice create the displays and remembrance events in both communities.

Fundraising events such as Memories Meadow are essential to the future of St David’s Hospice. The Hospice receives just 24% of its funding from the Welsh Government, leaving more than three quarters of the money needed to provide its services to be raised through community donations, fundraising, retail activity and other supporter income.

This community support allows St David’s Hospice to provide its care free of charge and helps local patients spend their time in comfort, surrounded by dignity, compassion and specialist support.

Although this year’s Memories Meadow events have now taken place, people may still purchase a handcrafted Peony for £25 and dedicate it in memory of a loved one. Each dedication will help St David’s Hospice continue caring for patients and families throughout North West Wales.

Further information about Memories Meadow and supporting St David’s Hospice is available through the Hospice website: stdavidshospice.org.uk/memoriesmeadow2026/.

Feature image: Handcrafted Peony | Credit: Jade Evans