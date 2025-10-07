Old Railway Line Raises £1,385.74 for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre is delighted to announce that it has raised an incredible £1,385.74 for Macmillan Cancer Support through two successful fundraising events held over the past two weeks.

The biggest contribution came from the Quiz & Curry Night, held on Friday, 3rd October, which raised an impressive £1,148. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd who enjoyed an evening of delicious homemade curry, friendly competition, and plenty of laughs, all in support of a fantastic cause. The quiz champions of the night were ‘Six Thick Twizzle Sticks’, a team made up of members from the garden centre’s plant area team.

This total was further boosted by the Macmillan Coffee Morning, hosted the previous week, which raised an additional £237.74. Guests enjoyed coffee, cake, and great company while supporting Macmillan’s vital work for people living with cancer.

Mark Cleary, founder of the Old Railway Line Garden Centre and quizmaster for the evening, expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed:

“We’re so grateful for the amazing support we’ve received once again from our local community. Both the Quiz & Curry Night and the Coffee Morning were brilliant events that brought people together for a cause close to many of our hearts. It’s fantastic to see so many generous people helping us raise £1,385.74 for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre remains committed to supporting charitable initiatives and giving back to the community through fun and engaging events.

Located in Three Cocks, near Brecon, the Old Railway Line Garden Centre is an award-winning, family-run business offering a wide range of plants, gardening products, homeware, gifts, and a popular restaurant.

For more information about future events or fundraising efforts, please visit www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk.