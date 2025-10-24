Success for Denbighshire’s Countryside Team at Awards Night!

The council’s countryside team were presented with the ‘Community Safety Partner Award’ for their Moorland Partnership Project.

Working in collaboration with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service on the Moorland Partnership Project, the team were recognised for their dedication and strong partnership in supporting the fire service in tackling dangerous wildfires.

As a part of the project, countryside rangers worked alongside the fire service during a four-day multi-agency operation on the Berwyn range when a wildfire effected nearly 350 hectares of moorland on Moel Fferna earlier in the year.

Collaboration between the countryside rangers and North Wales Fire and Rescue Services are still ongoing, as they hosted essential wildfire fighting training exercises and ran joint campaigns to promote the responsible use of fires and BBQs in the countryside, making sure everyone understands the serious dangers they can pose to our National Landscape.

Councillor Alan James, Lead Member for Local Development and Planning said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the team for achieving this great award. This reflects some of the vital services that the team provide in dangerous situations and it serves as a great example of what an effective collaborative approach can achieve. “Our countryside rangers work tirelessly to ensure that residents and visitors to the county are able to enjoy our vast landscape and it’s great that their hard work has been recognised with this award”.

