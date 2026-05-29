Barcud Housing Assistant Will Firewalk to Raise Funds for Charity

Barcud Housing Assistant, Amanda Evans, is a brave ‘sole’ as she has agreed to do a Firewalk to help raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance. The charity, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, relies entirely on public donations to keep both the rapid response vehicles and helicopters running.

The firewalk is a sponsored walk with a difference! It might be the shortest and hottest walk, but it takes strength of mind to complete the challenge of walking five metres, barefoot, over hot coals which reach temperatures of up to 800°C!

Amanda has never done a Firewalk before but last year she changed her mindset and since then the word ‘no’ hasn’t been in her vocabulary. She said,

“Doing a Firewalk sounds awesome. I decided it would be a giggle to sign up on behalf of Barcud to raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance. Why not? It would be great to have a crowd at the Firewalk in Aberaeron to show support and cheer me on.”

Day to day Amanda works at Barcud’s office in Glyn Padarn, Aberystwyth. She works as part of a team with housing officers to provide support for tenants.

Barcud is based in mid and west Wales with a 300 strong workforce and 4,500 tenants. This is the group’s first year of fundraising for a specific charity and at the annual colleague conference last winter the majority were in favour of supporting a charity, that, like Barcud, helped and supported those living rurally.

Gail Windley, Wales Air Ambulance’s Events and Partnership Fundraiser said,

“We’re delighted to be launching our firewalks this year on our special 25th anniversary year. Fundraisers will take on the ultimate challenge of walking over hot coals to helps save lives across Wales. This is a wonderful challenge aimed at all physical abilities and one that needs some courage. “Walkers don’t need any previous experience to take part in the firewalk, as all the training will be provided on the day. We want to reiterate that this is not an activity to be tried at home and should only be done during a professionally organised event. “The Charity relies on donations to continue to keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. Fundraising events, like the firewalks, will help to continue this lifesaving service for the people of Wales. It will be an unforgettable day for the participants and their supporters.”

Amanda will be doing her Firewalk at Moody Meadows in Aberaeron from 6pm on Friday, 10th July 2026. Any donations to support Amanda, and Barcud reach its fundraising target of £5,000 would be very gratefully received. Click here to support Amanda online: firewalks.walesairambulance.com/amanda-evans