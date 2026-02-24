Prestatyn Pupils Plant Support for Nature

Ysgol y Llys pupils have dug deep to help nature on their school grounds by creating new habitats.

Pupils have joined with Denbighshire County Council’s Biodiversity and Countryside Service team members to plant over 600 trees of varied species at the school site.

This work is funded by the UK Government through the 2025/26 UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has granted Denbighshire County Council £278,600 for nature recovery works across the county.

Pupils have been busy creating a new habitat for nature on the school grounds consisting of hedgerows, standard trees, and an orchard.

Standard size trees planted include alder, rowan, hazel, field maple, wild cherry, guelder rose, and wayfaring tree.

The children also planted a silver birch which will help provide food and habitat for many insect species including aphids. The leaves also provide vital food for the caterpillars of many moths including the angle-shades, buff tip, and pebble hook-tip.

Smaller trees of different varieties planted at Ysgol y Llys school will also help create hedgerows that will contribute to pupils learning more about how the type of habitat provides support to local nature as they develop and mature.

The trees planted to create these areas included crab apple which gives a vital source of early pollen and nectar for bees. Its fruit is also eaten by blackbirds, crows and thrushes. Mice, voles, badgers and foxes can also eat the tree’s fruit.

These new habitats at the school will not only give the children an area to learn more about local nature but will also help locally to the absorption of carbon emissions thanks to extra trees in the ground.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Biodiversity Champion, said: