Young Rangers Learn the Ropes Alongside North East Wales Search and Rescue

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley young rangers were recently invited to learn more about the vital work that the North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team do in the community.

Established in 2012, the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley young rangers are a group of young people aged between 11-18 who meet up monthly to learn more about the landscape on their doorstep, get involved in practical conservation work or wildlife surveying, and experience fun recreational activities in the outdoors.

In their most recent gathering, the group visited the local mountain rescue base in Mold, where the young rangers were shown around the base and taught about the vital work of Mountain Rescue in the community.

Founded originally in 1981 as Clwyd Rescue Team, before changing to North East Wales Search and Rescue in 1994, the registered charity is made up of a group of volunteers who provide support to the police and ambulance services in search and rescue situations.

Whilst at the base, the young rangers participated in a search and rescue workshop and learnt some rope techniques, whist a St John’s ambulance volunteer was also in attendance to talk about their work in the community and help deliver vital CPR training to the group.

Councillor Alan James, Lead Member for Local Development and Planning said:

“This was a fantastic opportunity for those who attended to learn more about the important work that the North East Wales Search and Rescue team do in our community. “Since starting in 2012, our countryside team have done a fantastic job in promoting nature and the outdoors to the younger generation through the young rangers group and were fortunate enough to host the EUROPARK International Junior Ranger Camp in 2024. “It’s clear that the young ranger group creates a lasting impression on those who are members, as many of our past young rangers have continued to volunteer and work with the Countryside Service as young adults”.

For more information on the young rangers group and how to join, contact Imogen Hammond at imogen.hammond@denbighshire.gov.uk

For more information about the work that NEWSAR do visit: www.newsar.org.uk