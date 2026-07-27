St John Ambulance Cymru Officially Opens New Ynys Môn Division

St John Ambulance Cymru recently officially held a special opening event for its new Ynys Môn Division, which will be based at the Rimon Than Healthcare Facility at RAF Valley.

The new division starts a new chapter for the first aid charity for Wales on the Isle of Anglesey, replacing the former Holyhead Division.

Among those in attendance were Cllr Dafydd Rhys Thomas (Chair), and Cllr Gwilym Jones of Cyngor Sir Ynys Môn – Isle of Anglesey County Council and St John People from across North Wales.

Addresses were made on behalf of St John Ambulance Cymru by Chief Executive Richard Lee, North Wales Commissioner Craig Jones, Divisional Manager Simon Roberts and member of the new division Eric Goulden, as well as Flt Sgt Sam Dempster who runs the medical centre at RAF Valley.

St John Ambulance Chief Executive, Richard Lee said:

“We are delighted to renew our commitment to the communities of Ynys Môn by establishing this new division working in partnership with RAF Valley. “As well as making it easier for St John to recruit RAF personnel, we are confident this collaboration will help encourage more people to see what both St John and the RAF can offer in terms of training, experience and camaraderie.”

Divisional Manager Simon Roberts added:

“St John has a long history on Ynys Môn and we want to continue to grow our presence, following in the footsteps of the long serving volunteers such as Vaughan and Iris, who we have sadly lost in recent years, having given over half a century of service each to the charity. “A huge thanks to Flt Sgt Sam Dempster for helping us make this possible and for all the support from RAF Valley to enable us to start this new exciting new chapter for St John on Ynys Môn, and to Annetta Davey, Tesco Community Champion for providing the refreshments for this event.”

The event was also significant as it saw St John volunteer Eric Goulden receive his Priory Vote of Thanks from the Priory for Wales for the part he played in saving the life of a member of the public who had suffered a cardiac arrest at an event in 2026.

As well as volunteering as a first aider and blue light driver on behalf of the charity, Eric has also raised more than £85,000 in sponsorship over the past few years, taking on long distance walks around the perimeter of Wales and the Great Wall of China.

St John Ambulance Cymru’s Ynys Môn Division meets from 7pm-9pm every Tuesday.

For more information about the division, email Divisional Manager Simon Roberts via simon.roberts@sjacymru.org.uk.

To find out more about St John Ambulance Cymru’s work and to sign-up to become a volunteer on Ynys Môn, or a division near you, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk/volunteer.

Feature image: St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers from across North Wales were joined by RAF representatives and local dignitaries for the official opening of the charity’s new Ynys Môn Division at RAF Valley. Credit: Phil Hen