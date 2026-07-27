Princess Royal Visits Greenmeadow Community Farm

Greenmeadow Community Farm has today (21st of July) welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal for a tour of the popular visitor attraction.

Her Royal Highness met the farm team and volunteers as part of her visit to Wales and to learn how the urban farm is helping children learn about farming and food, animals, wildlife, pollination and sustainability and also how the farm supports volunteering opportunities for the local community.

Greenmeadow Community Farm has been an important asset to the people of Torfaen since the 1980s and has been a working farm for over 250 years, with the farmhouse, built from Welsh stone and slate, dating back to 1752.

The farm re-opened in September 2025, following significant site-wide investment. The re-development of the destination included indoor and outdoor Adventure Play, new walk-through animal enclosures, an upgraded animal barn and an extended and refurbished farmhouse restaurant. The works also included improved facilities such as accessible toilets and baby changing.

Jac Griffiths, Farm Manager, said:

“It has been a great honour to welcome The Princess Royal to the farm and show her around our beautiful site in the middle of Cwmbran. “The interest shown by Her Royal Highness means a lot to us, so today has been another wonderful milestone in the first year of the farm.”

Since re-opening the farm has welcomed 81,000 visitors, 5,500 children through schools’ visits and a further 4500 visitors from weddings, birthday parties, events & corporate bookings.

Jac added:

“We know that younger generations are increasingly concerned with food production and the environment. The team at Greenmeadow are passionate about farming, and we’re excited to be able to help young people understand where food comes from and how farms operate, all while having a fun and enjoyable experience.”

Since opening the farm has achieved Visit Wales accreditation which commended a strong educational offer and high-quality staff delivery.

For more information, click below to visit the farm’s website.