St John People Receive Richly Deserved Recognition

People from across Wales were recently rewarded for their dedication and hard work on behalf of St John Ambulance Cymru at the charity’s annual Investiture Service at Llandaff Cathedral.

The charity’s volunteers and staff received a range of awards and recognition, including being invested into the prestigious Order of St John, with appointments and promotions to the working Order of Chivalry of the British Crown approved by His Majesty the King.

30 St John People were nominated to join, or be promoted within, the Priory for Wales for demonstrating values of devotion, togetherness, faithfulness, diversity and inclusiveness, while 21 individuals received long service awards for periods ranging from 10 to 20 years.

Ten St John Ambulance Cymru Cadets received their Grand Prior Awards, following the completion of 24 subjects over three years, while there were three Super Badger Award recipients for the charity’s youngest age group (5-11), having completed 12 subjects over the same period.

Paul Griffiths OBE KStJ JP DL, the Prior for Wales, said:

“The Investiture is one of the most important events in our calendar, as it gives us an opportunity to show our gratitude for all the efforts St John People make on behalf of our charity. “This is also the first time in over a decade that staff have been recognised for their service alongside volunteers, which is an important change, as those in both paid and volunteer roles are equally important members of our family of St John, working together to deliver our goals and objectives.”

It was a particularly momentous occasion for Samantha Benson, who was admitted to the Order as Member in recognition of her over two decades of service, having fulfilled the role of Powys’ Deputy County Children and Young People Manager since 2022.

Samantha was also presented with a Certificate of Commendation alongside fellow Powys volunteer Huw Howells, with both being recognised for their actions in response to an incident which occurred on the A470 in the lead up to the 2024 Royal Welsh Show.

There was further recognition for the Benson family with Samantha’s daughter Caitlyn one of the charity’s Cadets receiving a Grand Prior Award.

It was also a significant date for Professor Kevin Davies MBE RRC TD DL, who was promoted to Knight of Grace in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Order of St John both nationally and internationally.

Prof Davies is Emeritus Professor of Nursing and Disaster Healthcare at the University of South Wales, formerly Vice Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Welsh Ambulance Service University NHS Trust and spent six years as Independent Trustee of St John Ambulance Cymru completing his tenure in June 2023.

Most recently, he led the delivery of the international St John Grand Council meeting held in Cardiff in 2024, a role that required considerable time and careful planning to ensure the week of events was delivered successfully.

A Priory Vote of Thanks was presented to Cwmbran Total Construction in recognition of the company’s work to refurbish St John Ambulance Cymru’s Priory House headquarters in Cardiff, having overcome several unforeseen issues including a flood to complete the work in 2024.

To find out more about St John Ambulance Cymru please visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.

Feature image: Some of those who were recognised during the Investiture Service at Llandaff Cathedral, alongside senior St John People.