Ashmole & Co Delighted to Support Eisteddfod y Garreg Las

Ashmole & Co, one of mid and west Wales’ largest bilingual accountancy firms, is delighted to support next month’s Eisteddfod y Garreg Las in north Pembrokeshire.

As the Auditor of the National Eisteddfod, and with offices close to the event in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, Ashmole & Co were keen to help support the movement financially.

Ashmole & Co are sponsoring the Learners’ choir (Côr dysgwyr) competition for new Welsh speakers which is a vital part of Eisteddfod week, held in the Pentref Dysgu Cymraeg on Thursday morning and attracting an enthusiastic, supportive audience. For many, this is the very first time they step forward to use Welsh in public – a moment made possible in a fun, welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.

The new Welsh speakers competitions are varied and full of life – from solo singing to recitation, and of course the big event, the Learners’ Choir. This takes place on the Eisteddfod’s largest stage, the Pavilion stage, and is broadcast live on television, giving new speakers a national platform. It’s a unique experience that brings together learners, audiences and sponsors – a chance to support a vital part of the Eisteddfod and to celebrate Welsh as a living language that opens doors for everyone.

Ceri Llwyd, Ashmole & Co’s Partner in the Llandovery and Llandeilo office, said,

“We encourage and support our staff to learn Welsh if they are not already fluent so it is great for us as a firm to also support Welsh learners at the National Eisteddfod. We wish everyone competing luck.”

Ceri continued,

“As well as Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru, I am the Partner at Ashmole & Co responsible for the accounts, and audit where applicable, for some of the most prominent businesses and charities within the artistic world in Wales. When I was invited to tender for the audit services of Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru I had no hesitation in wanting to work with this client given the importance of the organisation in Wales. We have developed an excellent working relationship and I very much hope that this will continue for years to come.”

Ceri lives in Cross Hands with her two young sons and has been a partner with Ashmole & Co since 2008 when the firm opened its office in Llandovery. Ceri is a fluent Welsh speaker and specialises in working with charities, farmers, solicitors and family run businesses. Ceri enjoys singing in her spare time with Côr Llanddarog a’r Cylch.

Ceri said,

“My client portfolio in the Welsh sector has grown significantly over the years and being able to provide a service where the accounts are prepared in Welsh as well as undertaking the work and general conversation in Welsh is somewhat of a niche area.”

Eisteddfod y Garreg Las will be held in north Pembrokeshire from 1 – 8 August 2026, marking 850 years since the first festival in 1176. The premier Welsh language cultural festival, which welcomes approximately 175,000 visitors to a different part of Wales each year, is a major celebration of Welsh language, music, literature and arts. For full details visit the website: www.eisteddfod.wales