Update on Menai Suspension Bridge

The Menai Suspension Bridge will partially reopen to cars, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians, only, at 07:00hrs on Friday 10 October, after it was temporarily closed last weekend on safety advice from engineers.

The partial reopening traffic enforcement plan, which has been developed by UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd in conjunction with Welsh Government, North Wales Police, the Isle of Anglesey and Gwynedd Council, will operate between the hours of 07:00-19:00hrs with a full closure overnight 19:00hrs to 07:00hrs for 7 days a week. Overnight works and further inspections will be taking place during the closures.

During the hours of operation, the bridge will be limited to vehicles up to a 3-tonne weight limit, with traffic management and a single flow of traffic off the island in the morning (07:00hrs – 13:00hrs – Ynys Mon to Bangor) and onto the island in the afternoon (13:00hrs – 19:00hrs – Bangor to Ynys Mon).

When accessing the bridge, cyclists will be expected to dismount and use the dedicated footway. Pedestrians will use a separate footway. Both pedestrian and cyclists will be permitted to use the bridge overnight. Emergency access arrangements for ambulances not able to cross the Britannia Bridge will also be in place.

During the hours of operation, enforcement will be in place on the bridge to ensure strict adherence to the 3-tonne weight limit. Failure to comply will result in police prosecution and will lead to further bridge closures to ensure the safety of all those crossing.

In the meantime, work is happening in parallel to undertake the necessary repairs to the bolts. We are working as quickly as possible to remove the 3-tonne limit and will provide an update on an estimated timescale when further information is available.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the local community and thank everyone for their continued patience and co-operation as we work to resolve this urgent matter.