Sarah Jane Brown’s Landscapes Take Centre Stage

Discover Sarah Jane Brown’s landscapes in ‘Skylark Horizons’, her solo show launching soon at Beecher’s Gallery in Ross-on-Wye. All are welcome to attend the evening Exhibition Opening on Tuesday 14th July, to enjoy a first look at Sarah Jane’s new collection and to mingle and chat.

Refreshments will be available, and artist Sarah Jane will be on hand to talk about her new collection.

For further opportunities to meet artist Sarah Jane at Beecher’s Gallery in the opening week, there will be an informal Artist Talk evening on Friday 17th July and an afternoon Artist Demo event on Saturday 18th July. Sarah Jane will share more about her creative process and the meaning behind her new works, and demonstrate some of the techniques behind her landscapes. The exhibition continues until 16th August.

Known for her expressive works inspired by the wilder coastal landscapes of Pembrokeshire, this exhibition presents a different mood. Exploring the shapes and textures of the inland county of Herefordshire has sparked a bright fresh palette, and a desire to examine the similarities and differences between these two landscapes that edge Wales.

Her new body of work brings together landscapes from Pembrokeshire with clear coastal colours, and Herefordshire views shaped from ‘plein air’ studies with soft inland light. Although the two places feel quite different, they have started to speak to one another through the work.

“Lately, with the nice weather, the studio doors have been wide open and I can hear skylarks singing above the neighbouring fields as I paint. When I was in Herefordshire making studies for the show, I heard skylarks singing high above the rolling fields. Somehow that sound has become a thread running through the collection, linking the two landscapes and bringing with it an uplifting feeling of freedom and space.” “I am always interested in the point where a landscape becomes more than a place,” says Sarah Jane. “When it begins to hold memory, atmosphere and emotion; and that quiet sense of being in nature and taking a moment to notice things, like the singing of the skylarks.”

With loose layers of colour, light and atmosphere, Sarah Jane’s paintings rest somewhere between abstraction and representation. They hint at inner depths, creating intimate, sensory spaces designed to encourage moments of reflection.

Sarah Jane’s ‘Skylark Horizons’ is available to see from 14th July to 16th August at Beecher’s Gallery on 52 Broad Street, Ross-on-Wye. Normal gallery opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm.

Sarah Jane studied Fine Art Painting at Carmarthen School of Art, graduating with a first-class honours degree, and is a full member of the Guild Society of Artists, part of the Fine Art Trade Guild. She has exhibited in over 100 UK exhibitions, in New York City and Barcelona. Highlights include prestigious exhibitions with the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales, the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the ING Discerning Eye at Mall Galleries in London.

Recently, she featured in Channel 4’s TV series, The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin, The Shipping Postcards broadcast for BBC Radio 4, and in Artists and Illustrators magazine.

2026 events include Sarah Jane’s Summer Exhibition & Open Studio for North Pembrokeshire Open Studios (NPOS) Art Trail from 22nd August to 6th September, and the supporting NPOS group Summer Exhibition at West Wales Arts Centre at Peppers, Fishguard, from 15th August to 5th September.

Represented by Beecher’s Gallery in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, and Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Sarah Jane’s paintings can also be seen at her studio on the Pembrokeshire coast. Her work attracts collectors from across the world. Visit sjbfineart.com for further information.

‘Skylark Horizons’

Solo summer exhibition at Beecher’s Gallery, 14th July to 16th August

Exhibition Opening: Tuesday 14th July, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Artist Talk: Friday 17th July, 6 – 7.30 pm

Artist Demo: Saturday 18th July, 1 – 4 pm

Gallery Open: Monday – Saturday 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday 11 am – 3 pm

Address: Beecher’s Gallery, 52 Broad Street, Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire HR9 7DY

Tel: 01989 610142