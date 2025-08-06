Follow the Pembrokeshire Art Trail and Discover Sarah Jane Brown

Follow this year’s North Pembrokeshire Open Studios Art Trail, and you’ll discover the beautiful oil paintings of contemporary artist Sarah Jane Brown at her Brawdy-based studio.

A lover of wild open spaces, big skies and shifting seas, Sarah’s a passionate artist on a journey of creative expression and personal growth. Her intuitive loose and layered style rests somewhere between abstraction and representation, and draws inspiration from the coastal landscapes just beyond the studio door. There’s something reassuringly familiar about her expressive landscapes of colour, light, and atmosphere that hint at inner depths and encourage gentle reflection.

Her studio will be open for the Art Trail between 23rd August to 6th September, 10 am – 4 pm Tuesday to Sunday. Browse her latest collection of coastal paintings, take a look behind the scenes of a busy studio, and chat to Sarah about her work. For those interested in learning more about her practice and techniques, visit on Saturday 30th August from 2 – 4 pm to enjoy a live painting demonstration.

Located at Brawdy Business Park, just off the A487 between Penycwm and Solva, the studio is wheelchair friendly and there’s free parking. Appointments are welcome if you would like to visit at another time.

Art trail visitors can also see Sarah’s work at an NPOS art exhibition opening at Peppers Gallery, West Wales Arts Centre, Fishguard from 16th August to 6th September, 10 am to 5 pm. This group exhibition to celebrate the NPOS artists promises to be a compelling introduction to the art trail.

For those seeking art tuition and guidance, Sarah offers a range of summer workshops designed to help aspiring and established artists reconnect with their creative instincts. These include a 2- day coastal painting workshop with optional 1-day refresher class, a 3-day workshop designed to help artists develop their style and unique voice, and an ‘InsightInspired’ 4-day workshop that combines painting with supportive coaching. Visit her website sjbfineart.com for further details and for online learning.