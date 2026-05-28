Cyswllt Celf’s ‘Rooted in Place’ project funded by Scottish Power Foundation who has pledged a share £1.2M in funding to support communities in Wales championing creativity, wellbeing and environmental action.

The ScottishPower Foundation has announced that 15 UK charities will share over £1.2 million in funding to deliver transformative projects in their communities.

The cash boost, confirmed for 2026, will fund hard-hitting projects tackling everything from climate education and digital exclusion to mental health and wellbeing through the arts – at a time when charities are under more pressure than ever.

In Wales, the ScottishPower Foundation’s funding is nurturing community spirit across Powys and Wrexham through Arts Connection – Cyswllt Celf’s ‘Rooted in Place’ project. This vital grant will help transform the local landscape into a shared canvas, bringing people together through inclusive, creative, and eco-focused experiences.

The project aims to create a deeper sense of belonging and personal wellbeing by helping every participant feel truly connected to their local environment and to one another. By participating in hands-on, outdoor co-creation workshops, residents and local school pupils will gain practical skills and the creative confidence to share their unique stories.

Crucially, the funding ensures that each participating school will produce a tangible outcome (a lasting piece of collaborative art or environmental action) that can be shared proudly with the wider community. This empowers young people and residents alike to take ownership of their local spaces, boosting environmental awareness while forging lasting, cross-generational bonds.

Siân Walters, Arts Manager at Arts Connection – Cyswllt Celf, said:

“With support from the ScottishPower Foundation, Rooted in Place, will give young people, schools, and local communities the chance to take part in creative, hands-on activities designed to raise environmental awareness. “People of all ages will be able to connect with nature, learn practical and creative skills and work together to create gardens, artworks, and projects that leave a lasting, positive impact on local green spaces and public art for everyone to enjoy. We’re thrilled to be part of this initiative, to work with the Foundation, and to meet and explore collaborations with the other grant holders supporting fantastic projects looking to make a difference across the country.”

Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said:

“We are always looking to back organisations that drive meaningful and lasting change, especially during such a challenging time for the charity sector. “Arts Connection’s ‘Rooted in Place’ is a wonderfully creative initiative that not only nurtures wellbeing and artistic expression but helps people genuinely connect with the environment around them. By transforming outdoor spaces into shared canvases, the project is bringing people together, empowering school children and local residents alike to discover their creative confidence and a profound sense of belonging. The ability to build such strong, eco-focused community bonds is incredibly special, and we are thrilled to support them. “We believe all of the projects funded this year will play a crucial role in our society, whether they are championing community wellbeing, tackling poverty, or protecting our natural heritage. We are continually inspired by the dedication of the charity workers and volunteers at the heart of these communities, and we cannot wait to see the extraordinary impact they will have this year.”

Since 2013, the ScottishPower Foundation has donated over £16 million to charitable initiatives throughout the UK, including 270 grants. This year’s funding continues to bolster projects focused on education, training, climate action, the arts, and social initiatives that will make a real impact in their communities.