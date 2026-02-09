Experience Sarah Jane Brown’s Landscapes of Colour and Light

Take a visit to Ross-on-Wye’s latest art space, Beecher’s Gallery, and you will get the chance to see powerful works by Pembrokeshire artist Sarah Jane Brown. Well known for her emotive landscapes, Sarah Jane will show work in their group show ‘The Second Collection’, opening on 4th March at 52 Broad Street. The event will launch with an evening Private View on Tuesday, 3rd March.

Bringing together contemporary art, timeless antiques, and thoughtfully chosen lifestyle pieces, Beecher’s Gallery aims to share a lifelong love of beautiful, meaningful objects. Following on from their successful launch show at the end of 2025, the new group exhibition at Beecher’s will feature Sarah Jane’s landscapes alongside works by other artists, including Patrick Cox, Kelvin Okafor, Tina Mammosa, and Rodney Beecher Roberts. Keep your diary free to visit again in the summer, when Beecher’s Gallery will hold a solo show of Sarah Jane’s work from 15th July to 23rd August.

A lover of wild open spaces, big skies and shifting seas, Sarah Jane is a passionate artist on a journey of creative expression and personal growth. Her intuitive, loose and layered style rests somewhere between abstraction and representation, and draws inspiration from the coastal landscapes just beyond the studio door. There is something reassuringly familiar about her expressive landscapes of colour, light, and atmosphere that hint at inner depths and encourage gentle reflection.

Sarah Jane studied Fine Art Painting at Carmarthen School of Art, graduating with a first-class honours degree, and is a full member of the Guild Society of Artists, part of the Fine Art Trade Guild. She has exhibited in many solo and group shows. Highlights include prestigious exhibitions with the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales, the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the ING Discerning Eye at Mall Galleries in London. Recently, she featured in Channel 4’s TV series, The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin, The Shipping Postcards broadcast for BBC Radio 4, and in Artists and Illustrators magazine.

2026 events include a solo summer show at Beecher’s Gallery in Ross-on-Wye, 15th July – 23rd August, a summer exhibition and open studio for North Pembrokeshire Open Studios Art Trail, 22nd August – 6th September, and two group exhibitions at Peppers, Fishguard, 23rd May – 6th June and 15th August – 6th September.

Represented by Beecher’s Gallery in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, and online gallery britishcontemporary.art, Sarah Jane’s paintings can also be seen at her studio on the Pembrokeshire coast. Her work is collected internationally. Visit sjbfineart.com for further information.