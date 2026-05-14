A Llangollen retiree has returned the “pride” in east Wales farmers by rediscovering the value of “worthless” Welsh mountain wool.

Gill Britten’s 10-year mission has galvanised farmers, growers and crafters by creating alternative uses for the coarse wool, and her inventions are now being trialled as plastic-free alternatives in growing and land management.

Now, her mission is to bring the whole wool process local to keep Welsh wool, Welsh.