British Wool Renews Exclusive Training Offer for Young Farmers

British Wool is once again partnering with the CFfl Cymru/Wales YFC to provide subsidised shearing training for Young Farmers Club (YFC) members across the UK.

Now in its eighth consecutive year, the collaboration offers CFfl Cymru/Wales YFC-affiliated YFC members a 50% discount on British Wool machine or blade shearing and wool handling courses. The offer applies to both machine and blade shearing courses, supporting young farmers at every stage of their shearing journey.

British Wool’s two-day shearing courses and one-day wool handling courses are delivered nationwide and cover the core principles of effective and efficient shearing. This approach enables attendees to refine their technique while receiving expert guidance on animal welfare, correct use of shearing equipment, and maintaining safety in the shearing shed.

The discounted training is available to absolute beginners, as well as intermediate and advanced shearers. British Wool and the CFfl Cymru/Wales YFC actively encourage Young Farmers to continue developing their skills through further training opportunities.

YFC members can access the exclusive discounted rate of £115 plus VAT for a machine or blade shearing course and £42 plus VAT for wool handling course by registering by the 30 April 2026. For non-members, the courses remain available at £230 plus VAT, offering excellent value for high-quality, small-group tuition.

Lowri Evans, Wales Shearing Regional Lead at British Wool, said:

“British Wool and the YFC have worked together for several years across a range of projects, but this incentive is one of the most important to date. Offering YFC members a 50% discount on shearing courses removes a key barrier to training and gives young people the opportunity to develop their skills while they remain active within the organisation. Supporting young shearers at this stage is vital for the future of the shearing industry, helping to maintain high standards of animal welfare, skill, and professionalism for years to come.”

To register your interest please contact, please see the British Wool website Shearing Information – British Wool