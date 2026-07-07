Rapid Nail Polish Removers from Nails.INC

Guava Scented Rapid Nail Polish Remover Pot

I am a super-fan of Nails.INC and the nail polish remover pot is one of my must–have products, basically because it is a genius remover. If you haven’t tried these pots yet, what have you been doing? With these super pots there is no mess, no fuss making the whole process is so speedy. That is the reason that the Nails.INC nail polish remover pot is a bestseller! This pot allows you to easily remove your nail polish in seconds without the need for cotton wool and a liquid remover – using that was always really messy, a real nightmare! This pot is acetone-free and the hyaluronic acid infused formula is gentle on your nails, leaving them feeling hydrated after use.

To use, simply dip and twist each finger inside the pot which is lined with pre-saturated remover sponges, your polish disappears leaving behind the subtle scent of guava – which is gorgeous. It is vegan, cruelty free and it also dries quickly.

Size & Price: 50ml/regular price £9.00

Visit: nailsinc.com

Piña Colada Scented Rapid Nail Polish Remover Pot

But if Piña Colada is a favourite for you then Nails.INC have obliged and this is a lovely remover pot, most certainly one for you to try. To use, just dip and twist your fingers inside this pot which is lined with pre-saturated remover sponges, your polish is swiftly and easily removed but leaves behind the subtle scent of a piña colada.

If you have thank-you gifts to buy, maybe for a neighbour who has looked after your dog/cat, or watered the garden whilst you’ve been away, or perhaps a teacher’s gift, this clever pot will be appreciated for sure and you can always add a Nails.INC polish too!

Size & Price: 50ml/regular price £9.00

Visit: nailsinc.com