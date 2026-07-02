Haircare by Hair Gain

Hair Gummies

If you are struggling with hair shedding which could be due to age, stress, or post-partum then these lovely hair gummies are one to try. These gummies are the 4.7

most advanced form of edible hair care and have an award-winning vegan formula that is backed by trichologists. I have loved trying these delicious chewable gummies that offer nutritional support for the health of your hair, skin, nails and also your body’s collagen production. They contain the exclusive AnaGain™ ingredient derived from organic pea shoots along with essential vitamins and minerals to support healthy hair from within, including biotin, selenium and zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair. If you, like me, hate taking supplements then these easy-to-digest gummies are the perfect alternative for you and they have a 100% natural apple flavour. You might well see improvements after a month of taking these gummies but it is recommended that you take these consistently 3 – 6 months to ensure the super nutrients have adequate time to build up in your body.

The gummies are Vegan Friendly, Cruelty Free and Halal Certified and were award winners in the Woman & Home Beauty Awards 2021.

Size & Price: 150g, 80 gummies/ £29.99. There are also Subscribe & Save offers too!

Visit: hairgainnow.com

Scalp Foam

This is such an easy option to foam your 4.6

way to fuller hair. This clever foam reduces hair shed so that your hair becomes fuller and thicker. It deeply penetrates your scalp and is absorbed quickly, without use of aerosol or oil. Application is easy and directional, thus minimising wastage. This foam is 100% Vegan, Gluten Free and Halal and has been formulated without Alcohol, Sulphates, Silicon and Parabens.

Once you apply the Scalp Foam directly to your scalp, it is absorbed into the skin without leaving any kind of residue. The foam provides long lasting moisture whilst revitalising the scalp. As with all Hair Gain products, this AnaGainTM technology, along with other key vitamins and ingredients, help to stimulate the hair and prevent hair damage. Leaving your scalp refreshed and your hair looking fuller after every application.

Size & Price: 50ml/£25.59 was £31.99. There are also Subscribe & Save offers available.

Visit: hairgainnow.com

Hair Mask (Boxed)

This is such an easy way to transform your haircare routine using this Hair Mask from Hair Gain. This mask has been designed to help you achieve thicker, fuller-looking locks that shine with vitality. It is a luxurious mask that delivers intense hydration and long-lasting moisture, making it suitable for all hair types. Whether you’re looking to enhance your daily regime or just need a deep conditioning treatment, this mask will slip into any hair routine, ensuring your hair feels soft, manageable and looks very healthy.

To use, just apply generously to clean, damp hair and leave in for 5 – 10 minutes. Then rinse thoroughly and that is it!

Size & Price: 180ml/£25.59 was £31.99. There are also Subscribe & Save offers available

Visit: hairgainnow.com