Peptide Lip Perfector from Alpha-H

This is a wonderful Peptide Lip Perfector, an age-defying lip balm which allows you to experience nourishing hydration that is powered by Tripeptide-1, a research-backed peptide that helps to visibly soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.​ It also contains Sodium Hyaluronate a skin form of Hyaluronic Acid that draws and holds moisture within the skin for instant and sustained hydration, then soothing and nourishing plant-based Lanolin which acts as an emollient to lock-in moisture for plump and supple lips. This performance lip balm actively works to soften the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles across the lip area and also gives a slightly glossy look. I’m sure you’ll also find, as I did, that your lips appear fuller, firmer, smoother and actually felt softer. This is suitable for all skin types and especially if you have dry lips as I do. It is naturally scented with Peppermint Oil and so gives your lips a slight cooling effect with a fresh scent. I found it quite a game changer and loved it.

I am a huge supporter of Alpha-H as I appreciate that they are experts in acid packed, science backed skincare from Australia and the results you get actually shows in your skin.

Taken from their website:

ALPHA-H

Experts in acid-packed, science-backed skincare from Australia

Award-Winning Skincare That Delivers Clinical Results, at Home.

More than two decades ago, our cult Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment bridged the gap between clinical treatments and at-home skincare.

This global best seller was originally designed to extend the results achieved from in-clinic peels.

From there, Alpha-H was built on creating transparent formulas anchored in clinical expertise.

Today, our approach to results-driven skincare is simple:

1. Cleanse – to ensure skin is prepared, not stripped, for our active ingredients to penetrate deeper and work harder.

2. Exfoliate – to reveal skin that looks and feels smooth, clear, plump, even, fresh and radiant.

3. Protect – and maintain skin function through hydration, barrier support and sun protection. Because a healthy skin barrier means you can continue to exfoliate skin and achieve the clinical results Alpha-H is famous for.

Think Exfoliation, Think Alpha-H

Did you know our skin’s natural shedding process slows as we age, leaving dead skin cells on the surface that can cause dullness, congestion and uneven tone and texture?

At Alpha-H, we believe exfoliating is an essential part of skin health and wellness – no matter your age, skin type or skin concerns.

Why? Because it helps your skin to keep doing what it does naturally, only faster.

Not only will your other products work harder (why waste them on dead skin cells?), but exfoliation is the secret to naturally fresh, glowing skin.

Our Founder’s Legacy

“You have to get skin out of its comfort zone.” – Michelle Doherty, Founder of Alpha-H.

Our late founder Michelle Doherty was driven to create Alpha-H by her own experiences with chronic acne in her late teens and 20s.

Michelle pioneered the use of Glycolic Acid in skincare when other brands weren’t, taking exfoliating acids from the clinic to the home more than 30 years ago.

Speaking to the power of Liquid Gold, she said, “When you create that controlled and measured sensation at skin’s lower levels, your skin self heals and becomes more resilient.”

“It’s like setting the reset button. You can’t do that with fluff and puff that just sits on the surface of the skin.”