Skincare from Alpha-H

4 Piece Ultimate Vitamin Collection (Boxed)

It was a friend who told me about this clever collection from Alpha-H, one of my favourite skincare companies. Alpha-H is a company that brings us science backed skincare from Australia and they are experts in acid backed products. My friend was surprised I’d not tried this collection, but never fear there was no way I was missing out, so I soon remedied that one! The kit is the Alpha-H Vitamin Kit, which will soon be your ultimate skincare companion to help you achieve a radiant and healthy-looking complexion. As it is from Alpha-H, this kit is an expertly curated collection that features four luxurious serums, each enriched with essential vitamins to help cater to your individual skin needs and to elevate your daily skincare routine. Yes you can literally make caring for your skin as easy as A, B, C with this incredible serum library, which works to give you a revitalised-looking complexion that you will really love! But please note, it is not recommended for use during pregnancy.

The kit contains:

A 25ml Vitamin A Serum which is a transformative serum that has been infused with 0.5% Retinol and promotes a youthful and revitalised appearance. Then there is a 25ml Vitamin B Serum, that is a powerful serum infused with 5% Niacinamide and has been designed to shield your skin from environmental stressors and combat visible signs of ageing. Next a 25ml Vitamin C Serum, this one is an antioxidant-rich serum containing Ethyl Ascorbic Acid and has been formulated to help plump and revitalise the look of your skin. Finally there is a Vitamin E Serum again 25ml, which has been specially designed for stressed, dehydrated skin. This soothing serum is formulated with innovative Vitamin E, a derivative Vital ET.

I really loved this collection set idea which lets you decide how your skin is looking and feeling and then select and apply the serum that works for your skin. That really does make sense to me so it is no wonder I am finding this brilliant set is working well for me. I think this would make a great gift for your Mum, sister or friend for Christmas or as a birthday gift.

To use, just choose your vitamin serum morning and night based on your individual skin needs. Then apply 3 – 4 drops of your preferred Vitamin serum to clean, dry skin using upward, circular motions over the face, neck and décolletage. Once the skin is touch dry, you can then follow with your favourite daytime moisturiser/SPF or night-time moisturiser. Please note that Vitamin A Serum is for evening use only.

Alpha-H is a pioneering Australian brand, that combines active natural ingredients and the latest in scientific technology to bring a range of skincare and anti-ageing products that will help you achieve a brighter, smooth and visibly more radiant complexion. I am such a fan of this brand and know I can rely on Alpha-H for solving any skin problems that I might have, but also for generally taking great care of my skin throughout the year.

Liquid Gold Eye Home & Away 2 Piece Set (Boxed)

This is a lovely set to take care of the very fragile eye area, an area that so many of us struggle with. So try this clever and simple way to elevate your skincare regime using the Alpha-H Liquid Gold Home & Away 2 Piece collection. The set includes two sizes of the Liquid Gold Firming Eye Cream, perfect for both your vanity and travel bag. It is a beautiful eye cream that will help you improve the look of fine lines and dark circles and will be a great addition to your morning and evening routines. Whether at home or on the go, this duo ensures your eyes will always look refreshed and revitalised.

To use just apply a small amount to the eye area morning and evening.

This will make a brilliant Xmas gift, but sure like me you’d simply have to keep one of them for yourself………!

Size & Price: 30ml& 15ml / £79.98 | P&P: £2.95 | Visit: qvcuk.com