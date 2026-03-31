North Wales Pub Strengthens Facilities to Support Community

A Llandwrog pub is enhancing its support for local residents by expanding its community facilities to support social connection and accessibility.

Ty’n Llan is a busy community hub which, since reopening in 2021, provides a safe and welcoming space where people of all ages and interests can come together, helping to support health and wellbeing while reducing social isolation and loneliness.

To further increase its support for local people, the pub has introduced new IT equipment, including a monitor and projector, in its community room called Y Stabal (The Stable). This upgrade means that groups such as the local young people’s group (Ty’n Llan Ni), the lunch club, Chair Yoga club and gardening group can run activities such as presentations, films, workshops and training with online access.

The pub has also installed a hard-standing base in the garden that will allow the area to host outdoor lunches, coffee mornings, youth activities, gardening projects and small social events in a safe and inclusive way.

In addition, a new footpath now connects the pub and its village store, giving older and less mobile residents easier access to this essential local service.

With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the new IT facilities and accessible outdoor spaces have further strengthened Ty’n Llan as a welcoming and versatile community venue.

The project has been supported by the DBT as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

Siôn Aled, Project Manager at Ty’n Llan, said:

“These projects have delivered real benefit to people in this rural community. Groups can now get together in The Stables, local people have a safe space to get together outside in the garden, and our less mobile residents can more easily access the village store. “This is a pub that is all about supporting the local community and bringing people together to help overcome social isolation and loneliness. We provide a warm welcome for everyone in the local area.”

Wales Regional Advisor for Pub is The Hub Malcolm Harrison said:

“The Ty’n Llan remains a pub that is truly at the heart of its community. It’s a place for all ages from young people to older residents. It offers such a great range of activities and groups that can bring people together.”

Kate Dearden, Minister Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, said:

“Rural pubs like the Ty’n Llan are vital to their communities. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing residents of all ages, like those in Llandwrog, with a place to come together, socialise, and beat isolation. “This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs with our Hospitality Support Fund. From April every pub will also get 15% off its new business rates bill on top of the £4.3bn support package announced at Budget.”

Ty’n Llan was reopened after four years of closure in December 2021 by local residents who formed a community benefit society called Menter Ty’n Llan.

Pub is The Hub previously supported the pub in 2023 to help support the pub’s calendar of social events, groups and volunteer opportunities.

A grant helped with the purchase of equipment to support the community and its groups, including a crock pot, soup warmer, bingo machine, portable PA and garden tools.

Feature image: The Ty’n Llan is strengthening its facilities to support the local community. (Pictured left to right: Bethan Evans, Business Manager; Siôn Jones, Project Manager; Sioned Hywel, Community Officer).