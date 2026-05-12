Mid Glamorgan Pub Supercharges Support for Local People

The White Cross Inn in Groeswen, near Caerphilly, is stepping up its mission to bring people together and tackle social isolation by expanding its calendar of community and charity events.

Run by publican Mair Arthur, the White Cross Inn is known as the beating heart of the local area. It is a place where neighbours meet, friendships flourish, and the pub’s regular fundraising efforts make a real impact.

With the addition of gazebos and a new TV system the pub is set to host even more events for residents in this rural community, including bigger gatherings and better facilities for local groups and charities.

The gazebos were use at the pub as it hosted its first-ever Farmers Market during the May Bank Holiday (2-4 May 2026). Local farmers and makers showcased the very best of the area, with stalls selling fresh pork, lamb and beef, alongside denim crafts, seed signage, a sheep-themed stall, homemade cakes, and even traditional Mead.

The gazebos will also support a packed programme of activities from summer fetes and the annual Village Party to events run by community groups, charities, and sports teams such as the local cricket team.

The new TV system, which integrates with PA equipment supported by Pub is The Hub in 2024, will enable everything from farmers’ meetings and historical talks to quizzes, karaoke and movie nights. It also strengthens the support already offered to popular local groups such as Knit and Natter, the Beerbellies Club, sports teams and the Wacky Wanderers walking group.

With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the new gazebos and TV have further strengthened the White Cross Inn as a welcoming community venue.

The project has been supported by the DBT as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

Publican Mair Arthur said:

“We always offer a warm welcome at the White Cross Inn, and these new gazebos and the TV will help us do even more for our community. They’ll give us more space to support local suppliers, more room for people to get together, and more opportunities for friendships to grow. “Being able to provide a safe, friendly space where people can connect is a real privilege.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Roger Belle added:

“Mair and the White Cross Inn already make a huge positive difference to local people. These new facilities will help the pub grow its events, boost its charity fundraising, and support local businesses and all while giving more people a reason to come together. That’s vital for tackling loneliness and social isolation.”

Kate Dearden, Minister Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, said:

“Rural pubs like the White Cross Inn are vital to their communities. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing residents, like those in Groeswen, with a place to come together, socialise and beat isolation. “This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs with our Hospitality Support Fund. From April every pub will also get 15% off its new business rates bill on top of the £4.3bn support package announced at Budget.”

The pub is also a star in its own right. It was used for filming for the latest series of Death Valley and was also in the BBC TV show Dr Who.

Feature image: Crafty Hub: Publican Mair Arthur (centre) gets involved on one of the stalls with customers Lesley Tegeltja and Keri James