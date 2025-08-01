News Bites from Welsh Country – August 25

The cornucopia of experiences that can be taken in Wales is vast.
Many of those businesses that work with Welsh Country are very much part of the mix of creating, enabling some of the most wonderful memories for us to cherish.
We start with The Plough Hotel & Restaurant who back in May hosted the Heart of Wales Vintage Lorry run.
Telling Welsh Country earlier this year…
“Here at the Plough this weekend we have the Heart of Wales Vintage Lorry Run staying with us.
“Their Itinerary for today and tomorrow consist of the following;
“Saturday 17th – all trucks will be heading down toward Pembrey Country Park where the British Truck Racing Championships (Convoy Cymru) are taking place this weekend.
“They will then head back to the plough late afternoon about 4-5pm
“Sunday 18th – MAIN DAY – heading out from the plough at around 10am the Lorries will be making their way towards Carmarthen via the back roads towards Llanarthne. Then making their way towards Pendine where they have agreed with the local council to park the trucks on the sand for a show day.
“They will then head back to the plough late afternoon about 4-5pm
“This is an incredible weekend for vintage truck enthusiasts! The Heart of Wales Vintage Lorry Run is a fantastic opportunity to see these classic vehicles in action, especially with the convoy heading to Pembrey Country Park for the British Truck Racing Championships today. And tomorrow’s show day on the sands of Pendine.”
Visit: www.ploughrhosmaen.com
Welsh hospitality offers such a diverse offering with Wonderful Escapes based just outside Abergavenny now adding two new team members who will please, those that stay, with their cuteness when they arrive.
Laura Tennison proprietor said:
“We’d like to introduce two stunning, super cute new recruits: Bella & Gina (and no, we are not being politically incorrect), they are Mediterranean Miniature Donkeys.
“These little darlings will arrive at the end of the year when weaned. See them on Insta click here.”
Visit: www.wonderfulescapes.co.uk
Another attraction of the West Coast of Wales offers a different sort of cuteness – dolphins.
Now visitors staying around West Wales may have dolphin watching as their main aim and for so many the dolphins oblige by turning up in the bay frolicking in the Waves.
But then the break can be enhanced with the accommodation providers working with Pure Indulgence.
Three such providers Gwyliau Tyllwyd Holidays, Canllefaes Holiday Cottages and Clydey Cottages Pembrokeshire work with Pure Indulgence offering those that stay with them mobile massage and beauty therapy bringing relaxation and pampering to your holiday cottage stay.
Visit: pure-indulgence.uk
One of those most under rated experiences is that of enjoying an event without litter. This image from Litterpickers.com I think really demonstrates the graft that can go into keeping an event or venue clean.
Dave from Litterpickers.com commented:
“In the current climate of uncertainty, one thing remains certain: our services remain the same. We offer to keep your site litter-free while it runs and a swift but thorough clear-up at the end, all within the budget that was agreed upon”
Visit: www.litterpickers.com
Away from events and holidays we have to congratulate Cross Farm Nursery. Nestled just to the west of Cowbridge this emporium of all things gardening and garden aesthetics are Finalists at The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards.
The owner Charlotte told Welsh Country…
We are so excited!
We are finalists in 2 categories at The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards:
Growth Business of the Year & Retail Business of the Year
A huge thank you to all our lovely customers who support our local business – we wouldn’t be here without you.
Visit: www.crossfarmnursery.com
Changing tack again across Wales we have the most fantastic arts venues and facilities. Including Life: Full Colour.
Sara from Life: Full Colour based in Caernarfon told Welsh Country…
I’ve written a few words about figurative painting and our artist Pete Mattinson
“Emerging from the drama of chiaroscuro, where light and shadow battled for dominance, luminosity in figurative art brought a quieter revelation. Artists began to seek not just contrast, but inner glow — light that seemed to emanate from within the subject. This shift invited a gentler, more contemplative gaze. Subtle gradations replaced stark divides, illuminating skin, eyes, and atmosphere with emotional depth. Luminosity became a language of soulfulness, suggesting presence rather than performance. Whether in the golden haze of Rembrandt or the pearlescent tones of Sargent, it captures the fragile interplay between physical likeness and the light of the human spirit.
“With the contemporary art at our Life:Full Colour gallery, we have both dramatic chiaroscuro and luminosity emanating from Peter Mattinson’s figurative paintings. Pop in for a closer look or message me to reserve your favourite. We’re open Thursday to Saturday 11-4pm and other times by appointment.”
Visit: www.lifefullcolour.com
From a very different perspective The National Library of Wales has reached a milestone.
Based on Penglais Hill in Aberystwyth the library is always worth a visit but much of their material can be accessed online.
Wilhelmina Barnden part of the Broadcast Archive team tells Welsh Country:
It’s a wrap
After nearly 3 years, we have come to the end of the Broadcast Archive digitisation project for ITV Cymru Wales material. It’s been difficult putting the foot on the brakes of such a well-oiled and productive machine, and we can certainly be proud of our achievements.
On top of the already impressive number of items in the Broadcast Archive, the project has added 5,518 film clips and programmes, and 6,283 tapes to the mix, all available to view in the National Library Broadcast Archive room, and in Clip Corners across Wales.
An exciting development means that additionally, for the first time, more than 5,000 of the ITV film clips and programmes, along with hundreds of BBC clips, can be watched through the Clip Cymru website online, in the comfort of your own home.
Thousands of clips can be viewed online on ClipCymru.
We certainly hope that the archive we’ve created will be enjoyed by all, and will be a treasure trove of memories, inspiration and information.
We’re looking forward to new challenges, but this is a moment to thank each and every one of the dedicated staff who have worked so hard to make this happen.