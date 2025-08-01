News Bites from Welsh Country – August 25

Many of those businesses that work with Welsh Country are very much part of the mix of creating, enabling some of the most wonderful memories for us to cherish.

We start with The Plough Hotel & Restaurant who back in May hosted the Heart of Wales Vintage Lorry run.

Telling Welsh Country earlier this year…

“Here at the Plough this weekend we have the Heart of Wales Vintage Lorry Run staying with us.

“Their Itinerary for today and tomorrow consist of the following;

“Saturday 17th – all trucks will be heading down toward Pembrey Country Park where the British Truck Racing Championships (Convoy Cymru) are taking place this weekend.

“They will then head back to the plough late afternoon about 4-5pm

“Sunday 18th – MAIN DAY – heading out from the plough at around 10am the Lorries will be making their way towards Carmarthen via the back roads towards Llanarthne. Then making their way towards Pendine where they have agreed with the local council to park the trucks on the sand for a show day.

“They will then head back to the plough late afternoon about 4-5pm

“This is an incredible weekend for vintage truck enthusiasts! The Heart of Wales Vintage Lorry Run is a fantastic opportunity to see these classic vehicles in action, especially with the convoy heading to Pembrey Country Park for the British Truck Racing Championships today. And tomorrow’s show day on the sands of Pendine.”